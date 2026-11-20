Former two-division UFC titleholder Ilia Topuria seem very eager to finally make his return to fighting in 2027.

Following this weekend’s UFC Fight Night event in Qatar, only two more UFC cards remain on the promotion’s 2026 calendar before a more than month-long break that will end with UFC Dallas on January 16.

A number of other UFC events have already been confirmed for the first quarter of 2027, including a UFC 336 card that features two title bouts and the promotion’s return to Orlando, FL on February 20 for UFC 337.

UFC White House Main Event Saw Ilia Topuria Suffer Shocking Loss

Of the many MMA storylines that fans are tracking heading into next year, one of the biggest ones is when Topuria will make his return to the cage following the first loss of his career.

Ilia Topuria (red gloves) walks out prior to his fight against Justin Gaethje (not pictured) during the UFC Freedom 250 at the White House South Lawn. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After joining the UFC in 2020 with an 8-0 record, Topuria won his first six fights in the Octagon to set up a UFC 298 fight with longtime featherweight titleholder Alexander Volkanovski, who was knocked out by “El Matador” in the second round.

Ilia Topuria lands hits against Alexander Volkanovski for his KO victory during UFC 298 at Honda Center. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

A successful title defense against Max Holloway (who had previously never been knocked out) encouraged Topuria to vacate the featherweight belt and move up to lightweight at UFC 317, where he also stopped Charles Oliveira to claim the division’s vacant title.

Ilia Topuria (red gloves) fights Charles Oliveira (blue gloves) during UFC 317 at T-Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lined as a heavy favorite heading into a UFC Freedom 250 main event with Justin Gaethje, Topuria suffered the first setback of his MMA career and relinquished the lightweight belt when his corner decided to stop the title fight in between the fourth and fifth rounds.

Ilia Topuria Targets Justin Gethje Rematch for UFC Return Fight

“El Matador” largely disappeared from the public eye for several months while he healed up from the damage sustained against Gaethje, who has been somewhat noncommittal about whether or not he intends to defend his lightweight belt or retire.

Justin Gaethje (blue gloves) celebrates after winning the UFC Freedom 250 fight against Ilia Topuria (not pictured) at the White House South Lawn. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Back in the spotlight again and actively preparing for his return to action, Topuria made it clear during a recent interview with JD Sports that his goal for 2027 is to face Gaethje again and reclaim his UFC

title.

Ilia Topuria (red gloves) fights Justin Gaethje (blue gloves) during UFC Freedom 250 at White House South Lawn. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“What keeps me motivated for 2027 is to get my belt back,” Topuria said (h/t Red Corner MMA). I want to get my rematch and be a world champion again.”

Would Ilia Topuria Accept Paddy Pimblett UFC Fight in 2027?

The possibility of Gaethje retiring aside, it would be hard for the UFC to deny Topuria an immediate rematch given the body of work the 29-year-old put together across his career with the promotion thus far.

Ilia Topuria (red gloves) fights Justin Gaethje (blue gloves) during the UFC Freedom 250 at the White House South Lawn. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The only other primary candidate to challenge for the UFC lightweight belt next would be Arman Tsarukyan, and there’s also the chance that the UFC could try and set up a fight between Paddy Pimblett and Topuria for the latter fighter’s return fight given the bad blood that exists between the two stars.

Paddy Pimblett during UFC 329 at T-Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect