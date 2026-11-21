A two-time title challenger left his gloves in the Octagon at UFC Qatar after suffering his third-straight loss.

Taking place at the Ali Bin Hamad al-Attiyah Arena in Doha, this weekend’s UFC Fight Night card marks the promotion’s second visit to Qatar after debuting in the country in November of last year.

The 12-fight card featured more high-profile names than fans have seen recently from non-numbered UFC events, and all five of the scheduled main card fights carried some major stakes for their respective divisions.

UFC Qatar Features Ex-UFC Champions and Former Title Challengers

After Kyoji Horiguchi took a lackluster unanimous decision over Asu Almabayev in a flyweight contest, UFC Qatar’s next bout saw Dan Hooker formally welcome former featherweight title challenger Brian Ortega to the lightweight division.

A member of the UFC roster since 2014, Ortega made the decision to move up to lightweight after complications during his weight cut for a previous meeting with fellow UFC Qatar fighter Aljamain Sterling nearly scrapped their fight.

Dan Hooker didn't care that he was almost in a submission 😭😭



[ #UFCQatar | LIVE on @paramountplus ] pic.twitter.com/NPeuspXr2H — UFC on Paramount+ (@UFConParamount) November 21, 2026

After two cancelled bookings against Renato Moicano, Ortega finally made his lightweight debut against Hooker in Qatar and showed off his usual toughness but failed to find much success trading strikes with “The Hangman”.

Brian Ortega Announces Retirement After UFC Qatar Fight

Immediately after Hooker was declared the winner via unanimous decision, Ortega removed his gloves and patiently waited against the cage for his opponent to finish his post-fight interview with Michael Bisping.

Although it wasn’t the most concrete retirement announcement in the world, “T-City” admitted to Bisping that he thought the Hooker fight was the end of the road for him and laid his gloves down in the center of the Octagon.

"T-City" Challenged for UFC Featherweight Title Twice

Beginning with a “Performance of the Night”-winning finish against Thiago Tavares after his UFC debut against Mike De La Torre was overturned to a No Contest, Ortega began his UFC run with six-fight win streak that brought his record to 14-0.

Brian Ortega lands a kick against Frankie Edgar during UFC 222 at T-Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ortega finished all six opponents he faced during that run and earned post-fight bonuses for all but two of those victories, but a featherweight title shot at UFC 231 saw “T-City” suffer his first loss against future UFC Hall of Famer Max Holloway.

Max Holloway (red gloves) fights Brian Ortega (blue gloves) during UFC 231 at Scotiabank Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A win over Chang Sung Jung earned Ortega a second title shot at UFC 266, where he nearly submitted another future UFC Hall of Famer in Alexander Volkanovski before he ultimately came up short on the scorecards once again.

Brian Ortega moves in for a hit against Alexander Volkanovski during UFC 266 at T-Mobile Arena. | USA TODAY Sports

The loss to Volkanovski ended up kicking off a 1-5 stretch to close out Ortega’s UFC and MMA careers, with the lone victory during that stretch coming via a “Performance of the Night”-winning submission in his rematch with Yair Rodriguez in 2024.