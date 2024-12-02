Mind-Bending New Trailer Drops for Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury Boxing Rematch
A cinematic new trailer has dropped to get fans hyped for this month’s heavyweight boxing rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury.
Usyk And Fury Haunt Each Other In New Trailer
Following years of back-and-forth and one fight postponement due to a training cut that “The Gypsy King” suffered over his eye, the two undefeated fighters finally met back in May to crown boxing’s undisputed heavyweight champion.
The highly-anticipated matchup saw Usyk score a ninth-round knockdown that helped him secure a split decision against the towering Fury, who was quick to dispute the result and help get the wheels rolling for a rematch between the two men.
With the second fight once again set to take place at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on December 21, a mind-bending new trailer has dropped for what will be arguably the biggest fight of the entire year.
Rather than stick with the standard formula of training footage and press conference sound bites, the new trailer for Usyk vs. Fury 2 plays into the idea that both men are so fixated on the rematch that they’re haunted by the visage of their opponent everywhere they go.
Taking place seven months after their first meeting, Usyk vs. Fury 2 will see Fury compete in the same calendar year for the first time since 2022 and represents a particularly quick turnaround for Usyk, as the Ukrainian’s last multi-fight year came back in 2018 before he moved up to heavyweight in 2019.
One minor caveat to the rematch is that the IBF heavyweight title will not be on the line after Usyk vacated the belt in order to secure a second fight with Fury. Depending on the outcome on December 21, either man could potentially secure undisputed status at a later date by facing recently-crowned IBF titleholder Daniel Dubois.
