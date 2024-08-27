MMA Knockout

Ex-UFC Fighter Banned for Biting Opponent Signs with Major Promotion

Igor Severino was booted from the UFC for biting his debut opponent in March.

Igor Severino, who was kicked from the UFC for biting his opponent, has announced he will be moving to OKTAGON MMA.

Severino was long thought to have been blacklisted from professional MMA after drawing blood from André Lima with a bite on his underarm in his UFC debut in March. However, this isn't the case, as he announced in an OKTAGON MMA Instagram post on August 27.

"Thank you OKTAGON MMA for an opportunity," Severino said. "I'm gonna smash everyone in the featherweight division. I will be champion, this is matter of the time..."

It is said that everybody deserves a second chance, and at 21 years of age with an 8-1 professional record, Severino must qualify. He'll join the booming OKTAGON featherweight division, home to Losene Keita, one of their biggest stars and current champion.

OKTAGON is one to watch as they acquire another UFC-level talent. Their current event schedule lists two major events in September, including the debut of former UFC middleweight Makhmud Muradov.

