Islam Makhachev uncovers biggest hurdle to make UFC title fight vs. Ilia Topuria
Former UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev is making a possible career-defining decision. After vacating his title, he is set to move up to welterweight to challenge Jack Della Maddalena for Della Maddalena's UFC Welterweight Championship later this year.
Even though Makhachev's priority remains at 170 pounds, he recently spoke with Russian outlet Ushatayka about other potential challengers, which included potentially fighting Ilia Topuria in a potential champ-vs.-champ fight.
"I can’t say for sure. There’s some intrigue with Topuria,” Makhachev told reporters. "“I’m also interested in that fight. Maybe it will be possible to make some kind of superfight.”
READ MORE: Aljamain Sterling reveals injury from Brian Ortega fight and it looks awful
Could Makhachev vs. Topuria Happen After All?
The biggest hurdle, though, is the weight cut. Makhachev's main reason for moving up to welterweight was to cut fewer pounds and make final adjustments in fight camp preparation easier. While Makhachev isn't ruling it out, he remains hesitant that it's the right choice for him long-term, should he not want to stay at welterweight after all.
"Now, I’ll see how much I gain after the fight," Makhachev said. "If after the fight, in a month my weight is the same, then we can talk about it. If [the weight increases] and it was not easy anyway, I think we will have to sit down with the team to talk.”
As for when Della Maddalena's first title defense opposite Makhachev will take place, Makhachev was rather nonchalant and would rather the UFC make the official announcement.
JDM vs. Makhachev All But Done
“I think all the verbal agreements already exist,” Makhachev said. “We’re waiting. I think they will announce it soon, in the next few weeks.”
Before Makhachev left the lightweight division following his victory against Renato Moicano in January, he enjoyed a special run that included beating current UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski twice and winning the belt from former UFC Lightweight Champion Charles Oliveira at UFC 280 in Oct. 2022.
Meanwhile, Topuria jumped from featherweight to lightweight and knocked out Oliveira to become champion in June at UFC 317. Topuria had previously dethroned Volkanovski and beat Max Holloway, rising to stardom as one of the promotion's most dominant champions.
Now, if the chips fall where they are supposed to, the UFC may just have one of the biggest fights in recent memory should Makhachev come away victorious and win the welterweight title.
For now, though, what time will tell whether the UFC's two biggest stars remain on top.
