Islam Makhachev Reveals His No. 1 Contender Ahead Of UFC Return

UFC Welterweight Champion Islam Makhachev is close to making his first title defense this summer, and he already has an opponent in mind.

Makhachev made a seamless transition from lightweight to welterweight last fall, dominating Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 322 en route to a unanimous decision to become the new champion last November.

As Makhachev awaits his next challenger, he name-dropped who he'd prefer to fight to continue this newly-minted chapter at 170 pounds. Despite Carlos Prates cementing his place amongst the top contenders at welterweight with his TKO win against Della Maddalena last month, Makhachev said there is a much clearer No. 1 contender more deserving of a title shot: Ian Machado Garry.

Makhachev vs. JDM | (Zuffa LLC)

Islam Makhachev Teases UFC Title Defense

Machado Garry has been gunning for a welterweight title fight for quite some time, winning 10 of his 11 UFC appearances, including a win over former UFC Welterweight Champion Belal Muhammad in his last outing.

“Right after here, I’m going to camp and I don’t know, August," Makhachev said regarding his next fight in an interview with TNT Sports U.K. "I will be ready."

Makhachev began to roadmap his welterweight journey, omitting any potential challengers that would follow after the would-be Machado Garry fight.

"A lot of contenders, but number one is Ian Garry," Makhachev added. "And we still have a couple more who want to take the belt.”

When Is UFC 330?

Jeff Bottari-Zuffa LL

The UFC has yet to announce the headliner for its August numbered event. However, should Makhachev's timetable be accurate, that would leave UFC 330 as the logical option for Makhachev's first title defense. The event is set for Saturday, Aug. 15, the promotion's first numbered event since Aug. 2011 (UFC 133) and the UFC's first title fight in Philadelphia, PA, since UFC 101 in 2009.

Makhachev previously held the UFC Lightweight Championship, winning the title at UFC 280 against Charles Oliveira in Oct. 2022, successfully defending his title four times. He then made the 15-pound transition before his eventual win vs. Della Maddalena , with no signs of slowing down.

Machado Garry, meanwhile, was denied a title shot after losing to Shavkat Rakhmonov in Dec. 2024 in a No. 1 contender win-and-in scenario. Since then, Machado Garry has kept winning to remain in the thick of the title picture while he awaits his long-awaited chance.

Makhachev will attempt to send Machado Garry back to the drawing board should they fight, as the Ireland vs. Dagestan narrative could resume nearly a decade after Khabib Nurmagomedov fought Conor McGregor.