Undefeated UFC Star Teases Long-Awaited UFC Title Fight Against Alexander Volkanovski

It looks like undefeated UFC featherweight contender Movsar Evloev may finally be closing in on a long-overdue title shot.

One of the most talent-rich weight classes in all of MMA, the UFC featherweight division is currently ruled over by Alexander Volkanovski, who was initially unseated by Ilia Topuria in 2024 before he reclaimed the vacant belt in a fight with Diego Lopes at UFC 314 to become a two-time champion.

The UFC’s decision to have the pair rematch at UFC 325 was met with considerable criticism, but the division looks set to move forward now after Volkanovski once again took a unanimous decision over Lopes in their second meeting.

Movsar Evloev Teases UFC Title Fight With Alexander Volkanovski

One name that fans have been waiting to see in a UFC title bout is Evloev, who currently occupies the #1 spot in the divisional rankings below Volkanovski.

Movsar Evloev (red gloves) fights Lerone Murphy (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at O2 Arena. | Peter van den Berg-Imagn Images

More than two months after a majority decision victory over the formerly-undefeated Lerone Murphy at UFC London, Evloev has teased that he’ll finally get his title shot later this year.

I am back, end of the summer, and new Inshallah. — Movsar Evloev (@MovsarUFC) May 27, 2026

“I am back, end of the summer, and new Inshallah.”

Most fans viewed the Evloev vs. Murphy matchup as a clear number one contender fight for the featherweight division, although many expected that his previous win over former UFC Bantamweight Champion Aljamain Sterling at UFC 310 would also be enough to encourage the UFC to give Evloev a

championship opportunity.

Will Volkanovski vs. Evloev Feature at UFC 330?

Following a successful bantamweight title reign with Russian MMA promotion M-1 Global, Evloev joined the UFC with a perfect 10-0 record in 2019.

Movsar Evloev (red gloves) fights Lerone Murphy (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at O2 Arena. | Peter van den Berg-Imagn Images

After taking a unanimous decision over Seung Woo Choi in his promotional debut, the 32-year-old has won 10 total UFC bouts but has failed to find a finish in any of those matchups. In addition to his two most recent wins over Murphy and Sterling, Evloev’s list of victories includes featherweight staples Arnold Allen and Dan Ige, as well as the aforementioned Lopes, who debuted against the Russian at UFC 288.

With Lopes and Murphy both coming off losses, the only other potential option for Volkanovski’s next title defense would be Sterling, who has won back-to-back fights since coming up short against Evloev at UFC 310.

Alexander Volkanovski (red gloves) shake hands with Diego Lopes (blue gloves) during UFC 314 at Kaseya Center. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The teaser from the undefeated contender seems to point towards an August 15 matchup at UFC 330, which is set to take place in Philadelphia, PA, and will supposedly be headlined by Islam Makhachev’s first welterweight title defense.