Israel Adesanya addresses ‘elephant’ in Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev
Israel Adesanya doesn't think it will take long for Magomed Ankalaev to turn into a wrestler against Alex Pereira.
#2 UFC light heavyweight contender Ankalaev has long talked about dethroning Pereira, not with his grappling, but his striking, very vocal he can KO the former kickboxing champion on the feet.
It's a bold move, sure, stand and trading with Alex Pereira, one Adesanya would know all about. Adesanya's the first and only UFC fighter to stop "Poatan", laying him out cold after trading in the pocket in their rematch at UFC 287.
Adesanya: Ankalaev 'Might Have To Become A Wrestler...'
Ankalaev looks to be the second fighter to do so at UFC 313, however, Adesanya doubts the Russian sticks to what he says he's going to do in the striking department.
"Leg kicks. Let's just address the f****** elephant in the room," Adesanya said on his YouTube channel. "That's gonna be a factor in this fight. [Ankalaev] might have to become a wrestler in this fight. He might have to go into his bag for this one 'cause you can't just [stand]."
"I think ego is a part of it. He's saying what he wants to say to get the fight. He'll stand up with him. He'll start off standing, but I don't think it's gonna keep standing. He's gonna mix. He's gonna clinch. He's definitely gonna try and take him down. I think Ankalaev is gonna try and take him down. Can he keep him down? Alex is a black belt in jiu-jitsu now. He's exponentially getting better. I haven't really seen him use much in a fight 'cause he hasn't had to."
What Adesanya is Banking On At UFC 313
Adesanya said Pereira's level of grappling now is far different than what he remembers. "He seems like he flows better on the ground," said his former foe.
As far as the leg kicks go, Pereira has arguably the best in the UFC. Magomed Ankalaev visibly struggled with leg kick attacks from Jan Blachowicz in their vacant title fight in 2022, which ended in a split draw.
Styles makes fights. with Israel Adesanya ultimately landing on Alex Pereira to KO Ankalaev in the championship rounds.
"Maybe I'm banking so much on the leg kicks," Adesanya added. "I have experience with it. I know how painful it is and how effective it is. Regardless, I'm gonna go Pereira 'cause momentum. He's just on a tear right now. When you have that kind of frame and power, you just trust in your skillset so much."
"There's gonna be a point when the legs are touched enough where he's gonna be like 'Alright, I'm taking this guy down.' He's gonna shoot," Adesanya said of Ankalaev.
