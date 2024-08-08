Israel Adesanya Annoyed by UFC 305 Build-Up: ‘The Fight’s Already Sold'
Israel Adesanya is getting back into the swing of things.
UFC 305: Israel Adesanya Plans to Take Dricus Du Plessis’ Head off in Grudge Match
It's almost fight week for the two-time UFC Middleweight Champion, who returns from the longest layoff of his UFC career by far. Though, Adesanya hasn't been out of the Octagon for too long with his last fight coming 11 months ago at UFC 293 against Sean Strickland, where he lost the title.
Still, Adesanya's missed the sport he's found so much success in, recovering from injuries and working quietly in the gym as he prepares to take the throne once more in a middleweight title fight against rival Dricus Du Plessis in the main event of UFC 305 on Aug. 17 (Aug. 18, locally).
"Not really [looking to prove anything] for anyone, but for me and my team," Adesanya told MMA Junkie. "I trust me. I trust myself. I know where I can go and what I can do when it's time to move. So, yeah, I look forward to getting in there, feeling the canvas. I remember the feeling. I can even feel it on my toes now. So, yeah, I look forward to that. And then just feeling the energy in the place and rolling."
Adesanya has never really had a chance to catch his breath in between fights, fighting 2+ times a year for the last decade. After his time away, "The Last Stylebender" is looking forward to compete again at the highest of levels.
Everything else? Not so much...
"I f****** missed it," Adesanya said of fighting again at UFC 305. "I missed this s***. That's just that's really what I care about. Everything else is stupid. This is silly. The fight's already sold, but we have to do all this media s***. And we have to do another f****** press conference. I guess that's to hype the fight up even more closer to the fight. Then, another face-off, and then weigh-ins and another face-off. It's all f****** stupid to me.
"I wanna go in there and beat this c*** up," Adesanya said of Du Plessis. "So, that's the exciting thing for me. I'm gonna do that. But, again, it's just patience, and I'm a patient motherf*****."
Israel Adesanya won't have to wait much longer until he gets his hands on heated rival Dricus Du Plessis, facing off with the middleweight champion in the UFC 305 main event next weekend.
The two headliners have already faced off before, once at UFC 290 following Du Plessis' win over Robert Whittaker and the other being at the UFC 305 pre-fight press conference which saw Adesanya and Du Plessis exchange words and lock eyes in a long-winded staredown.
