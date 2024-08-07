UFC 309 News: Former Champion Returns at Rumored Madison Square Garden Event
A former UFC Middleweight Champion will try to win back-to-back fights for the first time since his title reign when he returns on November 16.
UFC 305: Israel Adesanya Plans to Take Dricus Du Plessis’ Head off in Grudge Match
Chris Weidman Returns In November
While nothing is officially confirmed for the UFC card on November 16 as of yet, the current expectation is that UFC 309 will take place on that date at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
The UFC’s first trip to MSG famously saw Conor McGregor become a two-division champion when he knocked out Eddie Alvarez in the main event of UFC 205, and last year at UFC 295 fans saw both Tom Aspinall and Alex Pereira claim belts after a planned heavyweight title fight between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic fell through.
A rebooked Jones vs. Miocic fight has already been rumored for November 16, but fans do have confirmation from Iridium Sports Agency that former UFC Middleweight Champion Chris Weidman will appear on that card opposite Eryk Anders.
After losing his middleweight belt and unbeaten record to Luke Rockhold at UFC 194, Weidman went on a difficult run that eventually saw him suffer a nasty leg break in the opening round of his rematch with Uriah Hall at UFC 261 in 2021.
“The All-American” returned last year and lost a unanimous decision to Brad Tavares before he picked up his first win since 2020 when he defeated Bruno Silva. The 40-year-old will now have a chance to earn back-to-back wins when he takes on Anders, who last stepped into the Octagon when he took a unanimous decision over Jamie Pickett in March.
Weidman vs. Anders is a solid start to UFC 309, and given the fact that the card is expected to take place at Madison Square Garden the UFC will undoubtedly announce some massive fights as November 16 draws closer.
UFC Fight Night Preview: Marcin Tybura vs. Serghei Spivac 2
Read More UFC & MMA News
• PFL Announces Debuts Of Ex-UFC Champs Francis Ngannou & Cris Cyborg
• 'Unwatchable,' UFC Fans Slam Cancellation-Ridden Fight Night
• UFC News: "Good Chance" Michael Chiesa Would've Retired with Tony Ferguson Loss
• WWE Officials Very Happy with Long-Awaited Monday Night Raw Debut (Report)
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing, WWE, and AEW.