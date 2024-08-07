WWE Reportedly Impressed by Huge Friday Night SmackDown Star and Faction Member
WWE officials are quite high on one recently added member of the Friday Night SmackDown roster.
When Roman Reigns took a break from the ring following WrestleMania 40, many wondered how The Bloodline would be handled in his absence. Solo Sikoa ended up launching a hostile takeover of the faction. Solo has introduced Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Jacob Fatu to the group.
While it may not come as a surprise, the WWE brass has quickly grown fond of "The Samoan Werewolf."
WWE Gushes Over Jacob Fatu of The Bloodline
PWInsider reports that SmackDown superstar Jacob Fatu has already gotten himself in the good graces of WWE's movers and shakers. The report mentions that one WWE source said that Fatu, "brings a true element of danger."
Many have wondered what the status of Fatu is following SummerSlam 2024. Fatu landed a splash on Cody Rhodes onto the announce table during the Bloodline Rules main event. When Fatu landed, he appeared to land a bit awkwardly on his leg and reacted as if he was legitimately hurt.
A report from Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio revealed that while the severity of Fatu's injury isn't clear, WWE doesn't appear to believe it's a serious situation.
