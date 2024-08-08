MMA Knockout

UFC Fight Night: Marcin Tybura vs. Serghei Spivac 2 Full Card Predictions

Check out predictions for every matchup on this Saturday's UFC Fight Night card.

Drew Beaupre

(Zuffa LLC)

The UFC returns to Las Vegas for a Fight Night event at the Apex facility this Saturday, and MMA KO’s Drew Beaupré is here to provide predictions for the entire 10-fight card.

UFC Fight Night Preview: Marcin Tybura vs. Serghei Spivac 2

Main Card

Marcin Tybura vs. Serghei Spivac 2

UFC Fight Night: Marcin Tybura vs. Serghei Spivac 2 Full Card Predictions
Aug 20, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Marcin Tybura (red gloves) fights Alexander Romanov (blue gloves) during UFC 278 at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports / Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

This heavyweight rematch didn’t exactly thrill fans when it was first announced, but the fight makes sense based on their respective rankings and bodies of work since their first meeting back in 2020. Tybura hasn’t ever really been in the heavyweight title conversation but has only lost to Alexander Volkov and Tom Aspinall since his first fight with Spivac, and I expect the Polish fighter to defeat “Polar Bear” once again and set himself up for a chance to break into the division’s Top 5.

(Pick: Tybura)

Chepe Mariscal vs. Damon Jackson

UFC Fight Night: Marcin Tybura vs. Serghei Spivac 2 Full Card Predictions
Aug 5, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Billy Quarantillo (red gloves) fights Damon Jackson (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports / Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Already one of the more interesting fights on the card, this matchup was given co-main event status after Javid Basharat withdrew from his fight with Chris Gutierrez. Jackson has been continually underrated through much of his second UFC stint, and although he’s capable of scoring an upset here Mariscal has looked impressive during his current six-fight win streak.

(Pick: Mariscal)

Danny Barlow vs. Nikolay Veretennikov

UFC Fight Night: Marcin Tybura vs. Serghei Spivac 2 Full Card Predictions
Feb 17, 2024; Anaheim, California, USA; Danny Barlow moves in with a hit against Josh Quinlan during UFC 298 at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports / Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Barlow welcomes Veretennikov to the UFC after he was previously scheduled to take on promotional veteran Uroš Medić in Las Vegas. Veretennikov has done well to keep himself on the UFC’s radar with three-straight wins after his Dana White’s Contender Series appearance in 2021, but Barlow has a significant reach advantage and will be hunting for another knockout-win.

(Pick: Barlow)

Chris Gutierrez vs. Quang Le

UFC Fight Night: Marcin Tybura vs. Serghei Spivac 2 Full Card Predictions
Apr 15, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Pedro Munhoz (red gloves) fights Chris Gutierrez (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports / Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

This is a tough matchup to gauge after Gutierrez was originally scheduled to meet Javid Basharat in the night’s co-main event. Le’s extensive amateur experience means he’s a lot more seasoned than his 8-0 pro record might indicate, but taking on a formerly-ranked opponent in your short-notice UFC debut is still a tall task.

(Pick: Gutierrez)

Yana Santos vs. Chelsea Chandler

UFC Fight Night: Marcin Tybura vs. Serghei Spivac 2 Full Card Predictions
Mar 25, 2023; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Holly Holm (red gloves) fights Yana Santos (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Meullion-USA TODAY Sports / Aaron Meullion-USA TODAY Sports

Returning to the Octagon after more than a year away, Santos is currently on the first losing streak of her career after dropping three-straight fights. A win for Chandler would likely set her up for a chance to crack the women’s bantamweight Top 10, but I’ll side with the more-experienced Santos to snap her losing run.

(Pick: Santos)

'Unwatchable,' UFC Fans Slam Cancellation-Ridden Fight Night

Preliminary Card

Charalampos Grigoriou vs. Toshiomi Kazama

UFC Fight Night: Marcin Tybura vs. Serghei Spivac 2 Full Card Predictions
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 16: (R-L) Charalampos Grigoriou of Cyprus kicks Chad Anheliger of Canada in their bantamweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on March 16, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. / (Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Both of these men head to Las Vegas looking to score their first UFC victory, and after Kazama was given a pair of tough assignments against Rinya Nakamura and Garret Armfield I’ll pick “Silent Finisher” to get back on track against Grigoriou.

(Pick: Kazama)

Karol Rosa vs. Pannie Kianzad

UFC Fight Night: Marcin Tybura vs. Serghei Spivac 2 Full Card Predictions
Jun 12, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Pannie Kianzad (left) against Alexis Davis during UFC 263 at Gila River Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

One of only three matchups on this card that features ranked fighters, I’ll lean slightly with Rosa in a bout that should be closely-contested and could provide a bit of drama if it goes to the judges’ scorecards.

(Pick: Rosa)

Karl Williams vs. Jhonata Diniz

UFC Fight Night: Marcin Tybura vs. Serghei Spivac 2 Full Card Predictions
May 13, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Karl Williams (red gloves) fights Chase Sherman (blue gloves) in a heavyweight bout during UFC Fight Night at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports / Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Diniz is capable of ending things whenever a fight is being contested on the feet, but after seeing Williams out grapple Justin Tafa in his last outing I have to pick him to do the same against a similar style matchup here.

(Pick: Williams)

Jarno Errens vs. Youssef Zalal

UFC Fight Night: Marcin Tybura vs. Serghei Spivac 2 Full Card Predictions
Sep 3, 2022; Paris, FRANCE; William Gomis (red gloves) and Jarno Errens (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Accor Arena. Mandatory Credit: Per Haljestam-USA TODAY Sports / Per Haljestam-USA TODAY Sports

Zalal’s second stint with the UFC started off impressively when he submitted Billy Quarantillo in March, and I expect that “The Morroccan Devil” will extend his win streak to five fights when he meets Errens and potentially bounce the Dutchman from the UFC in the process.

(Pick: Zalal)

Stephanie Luciano vs. Talita Alencar

UFC Fight Night: Marcin Tybura vs. Serghei Spivac 2 Full Card Predictions
Luciano and Alencar during their fight on Dana White's Contender Series. / (Zuffa LLC)


A rematch of their Dana White’s Contender Series fight last year that ended in a draw, even though Alencar earned her first UFC win in December I’ll pick Luciano to get the job done the second time around after having to delay her planned promotional debut by a few months.

(Pick: Luciano)

MMA KO will be providing comprehensive coverage for UFC Fight Night: Tybura vs. Spivac 2 all throughout fight week, and be sure to check back on our homepage for a preview of the event as well as live results and highlights on fight night.

UFC News: Arman Tsarukyan Open to Interim Title ‘If Islam Can’t Fight This Year

Read More UFC & MMA News

WWE Possibly Snagging Two Massive AEW Dynamite Names in Free Agency

Exclusive: PFL's Impa Kasanganay 'Eager' To Give Back, Opens Fitness-Based MMA Gym

Belal Muhammad Proposes Legacy Fight with Ex-UFC Champ - ‘Right There Under GSP'

Exclusive: 'Police Gazette Belt' To Represent BYB World Championship Status

Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing, WWE, and AEW.

Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Published
Drew Beaupre

DREW BEAUPRE

Drew is an MMA writer that regularly watches regional events in addition to major promotions such as the UFC, PFL, Bellator, and ONE Championship. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023.

Home/News