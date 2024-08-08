UFC Fight Night: Marcin Tybura vs. Serghei Spivac 2 Full Card Predictions
The UFC returns to Las Vegas for a Fight Night event at the Apex facility this Saturday, and MMA KO’s Drew Beaupré is here to provide predictions for the entire 10-fight card.
UFC Fight Night Preview: Marcin Tybura vs. Serghei Spivac 2
Main Card
Marcin Tybura vs. Serghei Spivac 2
This heavyweight rematch didn’t exactly thrill fans when it was first announced, but the fight makes sense based on their respective rankings and bodies of work since their first meeting back in 2020. Tybura hasn’t ever really been in the heavyweight title conversation but has only lost to Alexander Volkov and Tom Aspinall since his first fight with Spivac, and I expect the Polish fighter to defeat “Polar Bear” once again and set himself up for a chance to break into the division’s Top 5.
(Pick: Tybura)
Chepe Mariscal vs. Damon Jackson
Already one of the more interesting fights on the card, this matchup was given co-main event status after Javid Basharat withdrew from his fight with Chris Gutierrez. Jackson has been continually underrated through much of his second UFC stint, and although he’s capable of scoring an upset here Mariscal has looked impressive during his current six-fight win streak.
(Pick: Mariscal)
Danny Barlow vs. Nikolay Veretennikov
Barlow welcomes Veretennikov to the UFC after he was previously scheduled to take on promotional veteran Uroš Medić in Las Vegas. Veretennikov has done well to keep himself on the UFC’s radar with three-straight wins after his Dana White’s Contender Series appearance in 2021, but Barlow has a significant reach advantage and will be hunting for another knockout-win.
(Pick: Barlow)
Chris Gutierrez vs. Quang Le
This is a tough matchup to gauge after Gutierrez was originally scheduled to meet Javid Basharat in the night’s co-main event. Le’s extensive amateur experience means he’s a lot more seasoned than his 8-0 pro record might indicate, but taking on a formerly-ranked opponent in your short-notice UFC debut is still a tall task.
(Pick: Gutierrez)
Yana Santos vs. Chelsea Chandler
Returning to the Octagon after more than a year away, Santos is currently on the first losing streak of her career after dropping three-straight fights. A win for Chandler would likely set her up for a chance to crack the women’s bantamweight Top 10, but I’ll side with the more-experienced Santos to snap her losing run.
(Pick: Santos)
Preliminary Card
Charalampos Grigoriou vs. Toshiomi Kazama
Both of these men head to Las Vegas looking to score their first UFC victory, and after Kazama was given a pair of tough assignments against Rinya Nakamura and Garret Armfield I’ll pick “Silent Finisher” to get back on track against Grigoriou.
(Pick: Kazama)
Karol Rosa vs. Pannie Kianzad
One of only three matchups on this card that features ranked fighters, I’ll lean slightly with Rosa in a bout that should be closely-contested and could provide a bit of drama if it goes to the judges’ scorecards.
(Pick: Rosa)
Karl Williams vs. Jhonata Diniz
Diniz is capable of ending things whenever a fight is being contested on the feet, but after seeing Williams out grapple Justin Tafa in his last outing I have to pick him to do the same against a similar style matchup here.
(Pick: Williams)
Jarno Errens vs. Youssef Zalal
Zalal’s second stint with the UFC started off impressively when he submitted Billy Quarantillo in March, and I expect that “The Morroccan Devil” will extend his win streak to five fights when he meets Errens and potentially bounce the Dutchman from the UFC in the process.
(Pick: Zalal)
Stephanie Luciano vs. Talita Alencar
A rematch of their Dana White’s Contender Series fight last year that ended in a draw, even though Alencar earned her first UFC win in December I’ll pick Luciano to get the job done the second time around after having to delay her planned promotional debut by a few months.
(Pick: Luciano)
MMA KO will be providing comprehensive coverage for UFC Fight Night: Tybura vs. Spivac 2 all throughout fight week, and be sure to check back on our homepage for a preview of the event as well as live results and highlights on fight night.
