UFC News: Arman Tsarukyan Open to Interim Title ‘If Islam Can’t Fight This Year'

Whether it's undisputed or not, Arman Tsarukyan wants to fight for the UFC lightweight title.
Tsarukyan cemented himself as the #1 lightweight contender back in April, bagging a decision win over former champ Charles Oliveira at UFC 300. Winner of 9 out of his last 10 fights, Tsarukyan has worked his way up to a long-awaited rematch with reigning champ Islam Makhachev, one that has yet to see the light of day.
The Armenian was offered a fight with Makhachev at UFC 302 immediately after his latest win over Oliveira, but Tsarukyan declined the short-notice title shot. Teammate Dustin Poirier took the opportunity, ultimately losing by submission.
Timeline For Makhachev vs. Tsarukyan?
As for when he'll be fighting Makhachev, Tsarukyan says UFC 308 in Abu Dhabi (Oct. 26) isn't so much a possibility for them now, as Makhachev is currently sidelined with a hand injury.
"My manager told me I'm gonna fight in October vs. Islam," Tsarukyan told Submission Radio. "And then he said to UFC, that he got injured, and now they moved their fight in December or maybe next year. So, of course, it's sad because I already start training very hard, and I'm in shape. I thought we're gonna fight in October, but it is what it is."
"If it's December, for me, it doesn't matter. I'm gonna wait and train as much as I can," Tsarukyan added.
While December is a potential timeline for the lightweight title fight, an end-of-the-year matchup isn't guaranteed for champ Makhachev, whose return depends on his current injury.
Tsarukyan Name-Drops 3 Contenders For Interim Title Fight
Should Makhachev take longer than expected to make it back to the UFC Octagon, Tsarukyan is open to the idea of fighting for an interim title in the meantime against a fellow top contender.
"If Islam can't fight this year, for sure, I would like to fight for the interim title," Tsarukyan said. "Doesn't matter who is gonna be in front of me. Dustin Poirier is a solid fighter, and he has a lot of experience. Yeah, it would be great. Dustin, [Justin] Gaethje, Michael Chandler as well. But, my focus on Islam."
Poirier: "The Lightweight Division Has Been So Crazy..."
All three names Tsarukyan listed for a potential interim title fight are coming off a loss, with Dustin Poirier having lost to Islam Makhachev in his last time out. Though, that wouldn't stop "The Diamond" from chasing another golden opportunity if it presents itself against Arman Tsarukyan.
“Yeah, for sure interests me,” Poirier told MMA Junkie, when asked about a potential interim title fight with Tsarukyan. “I wonder what they’re going to do with that. Is Arman going to continue to wait for Islam? I don’t know when Islam is going to be back. I saw a thing that he might have to have surgery. We’ll see. The lightweight division has been so crazy over these past years.”
0-3 in undisputed title fights, Dustin Poirier did become the UFC interim lightweight champion in 2019 with an impressive win over the featherweight champ at the time, Max Holloway.
There hasn't been an interim title in the lightweight division for nearly four years now with Justin Gaethje the last to hold the strap, losing it in a title unification bout with Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 254 in 2020. Only time will tell if it will be brought back to a division that has seen its fair share of interim titles over the years.
