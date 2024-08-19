Israel Adesanya Denies Max Holloway Moment at UFC 305, Commentary ‘Got It Wrong'
Israel Adesanya wasn't trying to pull a 'Max Holloway' in his last fight at UFC 305.
UFC News: Alex Pereira Suggests Return To 185, Dricus Du Plessis Rejects Plea
Adesanya vs. Dricus Du Plessis
The former UFC Middleweight Champion made history in his return last weekend, but not the good kind, suffering his first-ever submission loss to middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis in Perth, Australia. The defeat meant back-to-back losses for Adesanya, which is also a career-first.
Adesanya found some success early on in the fight, picking up momentum en route to the championship rounds before everything went sideways for 'The Last Stylebender' in Round 4 as Du Plessis weathered the storm, catching Adesanya with punches.
Taking a few good shots from Du Plessis in Round 4 that sent him on the retreat, Adesanya pointed to the mat after what looked to be a slip - but that's not what the commentators (and the fans that followed) thought, as Jon Anik quickly referenced Max Holloway's UFC 300 fight where he pointed to the mat and initiated a slugfest against Justin Gaethje before he won by last-second KO.
Israel Adesanya Clears The Air
Following the loss, Adesanya took to his YouTube channel to explain what happened in Round 4 and dismiss the idea that he'd pulled a "Holloway".
"Let me explain this because the commentary booth got it wrong," Adesanya said of the sequence on his YouTube channel. "But, again, it's on the fly, and it's what you see in real time. I was moving, and then my right ankle rolled and I tripped as he was throwing. So, to the untrained eye to or in the moment, it looked like [Max Holloway]. I think maybe Dom [Cruz] said, 'Oh, that was a really bad shot he got hit with.' And it looked like I was rocked. But, then I got up or circled out, and I pointed at the ground looking at him. And DC goes, 'He's pointing at the ground like Max Holloway...' Nope."
"What I said to him was, like, I tripped. You didn't rock me. I didn't want him to think he would rock me or anything," Adesanya explained of why he pointed to the canvas. "In hindsight, I think that moment, he used that as as a moment to just capitalize, so then he just closed the distance on me straight away. I lost focus in that moment."
"He Just Took That Momentum Away"
And capitalize is exactly what Du Plessis did, sending more punches Adesanya's way after his initial point and taking him down to the ground where he found the finish.
"Round 4 felt good, man," Adesanya reflected on the loss. "I felt like the the tide was shifting my way as the body work was working. It was all building up, just building up the crescendo. But, yeah, he just took that momentum away. But again, he's just good at what he does."
MMA Today: Tom Aspinall Calls Out UFC Brass, Jon Jones, Event Schedule
Read More UFC & MMA News
• UFC Fight Night News: Strawweight Rematch Set for Year-Ending Tampa Event
• Fans Demand Dana White Cut 'Pathetic' UFC Fighter After Fourth Straight Loss
• Dricus Du Plessis Claps Back at UFC 305 Loser’s Bold Pre-Fight Comments
• Ex-UFC Star Asks Dana White for Dricus Du Plessis Rematch, Sparks a Response
Stick with MMA Knockout for daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, WWE, and AEW.