UFC Fight Night News: Strawweight Rematch Set for Year-Ending Tampa Event
A rematch between two top strawweight contenders is set to go down at a UFC Fight Night event that will close out the promotion’s 2024 schedule.
MMA Today: Tom Aspinall Calls Out UFC Brass, Jon Jones, Event Schedule
Amanda Ribas vs. Mackenzie Dern 2 Set For Tampa
The UFC was in Perth, Western Australia last weekend for a UFC 305 card that saw Dricus Du Plessis defend his middleweight belt in the main event against two-time champion Israel Adesanya, and during the broadcast it was confirmed that the promotion will close out 2024 with a UFC Fight Night event in Tampa, FL on December 14.
The event will take place a week after UFC 310 at Tampa's Amalie Arena, and just days after the card was confirmed AG Fight reports that UFC Fight Night Tampa has its first matchup with a strawweight rematch between Amanda Ribas and Mackenzie Dern.
Currenty sitting at #8 in the UFC strawweight rankings, Dern snapped a two-fight skid earlier this month when she defeated Lupita Godinez via unanimous decision in their main card bout at UFC Fight Night Abu Dhabi.
Ranked in the Top 10 in both the strawweight and women’s flyweight divisions, Ribas is coming off a unanimous decision loss to former two-time strawweight champion Rose Namajunas in a women’s flyweight bout that headlined a UFC Fight Night card at the Apex on March 23.
Ribas’ last strawweight appearance saw the Brazilian stop Luana Pinheiro with strikes in the third round, and now the 30-year-old will try to score a second win over Dern after she handed the latter fighter her first professional loss in their 2019 meeting.
Dern will certainly be eager to score back-to-back wins as well as avenge her previous loss when she meets Ribas in Tampa, and fans will have to wait and see what other fights the UFC decides to add to its year-ending card on December 14.
UFC 305: Dricus Du Plessis Submits Israel Adesanya in Sensational Main Event
