Dricus Du Plessis Claps Back at UFC 305 Loser’s Bold Pre-Fight Comments
Dricus Du Plessis didn't miss the chance to fire back at another UFC 305 fighter after they both experienced very different results on fight night.
UFC 305: Dricus Du Plessis Submits Israel Adesanya in Sensational Main Event
Du Plessis Roasts Steve Erceg After UFC 305
“Stillknocks” stepped into the cage in Perth, Western Australia last weekend looking to defend his middleweight title for the first time against two-time champion Israel Adesanya, and after a wild fight Du Plessis managed to snatch a rear naked choke in the fourth round to secure victory.
Adesanya actually closed as a slight favorite despite the fact that Du Plessis is unbeaten in the UFC, and following his victory the South African fire a shot at fellow UFC 305 competitor Steve Erceg after “AstroBoy” labelled the South African a “6 out of 10” fighter heading into the event.
The image included with Dricus’ caption is from Erceg’s UFC 305 co-main event bout against Kai Kara-France, who snapped a two-fight skid when he dropped the former title challenger twice to secure a first-round TKO victory.
Now 8-0 in the UFC and with one title defense under his belt, “Stillknocks” has plenty of options on the table for his next matchup and even attracted the attention of former middleweight titleholder and current UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Alex Pereira after UFC 305.
“Poatan” already his next light heavyweight title defense booked for UFC 307 against Khalil Rountree Jr., but perhaps if the Brazilian gets by Rountree and Du Plessis wins a potential rematch with Sean Strickland the two men could meet in a champion vs. champion fight at some point down the line.
