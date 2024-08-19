Ex-UFC Star Asks Dana White for Dricus Du Plessis Rematch, Sparks a Response
Darren Till would like nothing more, nothing less, than a rematch with Dricus Du Plessis.
Till (18-5-1) is the latest fighter to call out the UFC Middleweight Champion of the world after he defended his title for the first time against Israel Adesanya in the main event of UFC 305. Till gave out some tips to Adesanya on how to beat Du Plessis prior to the title fight last weekend, but it was to no avail as Adesanya was submitted with a rear-naked choke in the fourth round.
Du Plessis & Till Have A Bit Of Back-And-Forth
Till went out the same way in his 2022 fight against Du Plessis and like Adesanya, he had his moments on the feet against the South African fighter before ultimately being tapped out.
"Any advice on beating Izzy? Please coach me, any advice will help," Du Plessis jabbed Till online following his submission-win at UFC 305."
"Ur still s*** ur style just works so good for you," Till responded to Du Plessis on 'X'. "Congrats though I am genuinely happy for u… ur still s*** though…"
Till Floats UFC Return 'Just To Beat DDP'
Right after trashing his former foe, free agent Till would write to his former employers, UFC CEO Dana White and CBO Hunter Campbell about fighting in the UFC to get his hands on Du Plessis once more in the Octagon.
"I might come back [to] the UFC just to beat DDP & leave again. What you saying @danawhite Hunter?"
Till left the UFC in 2023 following three-straight losses in the middleweight division, his last coming to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 282. Till's been focusing on boxing during his time away but wouldn't be opposed to an MMA return in the UFC, although it's very unlikely as of now.
Bo Nickal Has Another Idea...
Till didn't hear back from Dana White nor Hunter Campbell, but the former title challenger did get a response from top prospect Bo Nickal instead. Nickal threw his name in the hat to fight Till - not for Du Plessis' middleweight title, but the next best thing.
"Me vs Darren title eliminator. How about that?" Nickal joked on 'X'.
Of course, the unranked Bo Nickal has a long way to go before a title eliminator fight given that the undefeated fighter is just 3-0 in the UFC. But, that's not to say he can't get there someday with his prominent wrestling skills and NCAA credentials.
