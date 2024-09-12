Israel Adesanya Makes Pick for Sean O’Malley vs. Merab Dvalishvili
It's your classic striker vs. grappler matchup in the main event of UFC 306.
As high level as they come on the feet, counter-striker Sean O'Malley is set to defend his UFC Bantamweight title against the likes of a pressure-heavy wrestler in Merab Dvalishvili, who's been in search of a fight with "Suga" for years, one he's finally getting this weekend at Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Adesanya Fears Dvalishvili Will Get Knocked Out
Owner of some of the best cardio in the bantamweight division, the streaking Dvalishvili has his own keys to victory with his takedowns and pace across five rounds.
Getting the much taller O'Malley down to the ground is easier said than done, and Dvalishvili's teammate and just as good of a wrestler in Aljamain Sterling got TKO'ed in an early exchange that saw him lose his title to O'Malley in August of last year.
"Aljo couldn't get him down and Aljo trains with Merab," Adesanya said on his YouTube channel. "I'm sure Merab might get him down, but Sean will probably get back up. And if he doesn't get him down, he's in trouble. Definitely don't wanna be on the feet with Sean. I think if it's on the feet for too long and Merab can't get him down, he's getting knocked out."
"Styles Make Fights"
While O'Malley has gotten past a wrestler in Sterling before, Adesanya says Dvalishvili is no "Funkmaster," believing the Georgian has his own unique problems to pose to O'Malley as we've seen in the past against other seasoned strikers such as Petr Yan and Jose Aldo.
"Styles make fights. Merab's style is not Aljamain's style," Adesanya explained. "When [we] trained together, he has a different pace, different energy as well coming forward. Because Sean can fight moving backwards and sniping, but different cardio as well. If Sean hasn't felt that, and Sean can fight, I've seen him in round 4, round 5, look clean. But Merab is like Khabib-esque."
"He's a mauler. He's like a f****** grizzly bear just on you. While Sean's finding his groove, Merab's gonna put it on him and just try and take him down like a surprising takedown. If he gets him down, it'll be just when Sean gets tired. Who knows when that will be because Merab's pace, he can push the the whole time and chain wrestling as well. Grab a leg, grab the body, double [leg], a body lock, go to the high crotch, this and that."
Adesanya Locks In Prediction
Five rounds is ample time to get things done for both men with Adesanya seeing a path to victory for Dvalishvili in the grappling department, however, "The Last Stylebender" has a feeling that it will be Sean O'Malley's precision striking that prevails over Dvalishvili's chain wrestling on Saturday night.
"When you know someone's coming for a takedown constantly, you can find it - you can find the shot and Sean can find the shot. He knows like he's gonna shoot, he's gonna fake strike, fake strike or like strike with me... But the main thing I feel with Merab with striking with him is just to get his hands busy so he can shoot for the takedown and Sean can time with a knee or something."
"Imma go Sean by TKO," Adesanya predicted for the UFC 306 headliner.
