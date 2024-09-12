NBA Star Steph Curry Meets UFC Champ During China Visit
Four-time NBA Champion Steph Curry met up with reigning UFC Champion Zhang Weili during a recent visit to China.
Zhang Meets NBA Star During Brand Curry Tour
Regarded by many as the greatest shooter in the history of the NBA, Curry recently added an Olympic Gold Medal to his incredible legacy when he competed as a member of the U.S men’s national basketball team at the Paris Olympics earlier this summer.
The two-time NBA MVP has been partnered with Under Armour since 2013, and that relationship led to the creation of the Curry Brand in 2020 with the Golden State Warriors star serving as the brand’s president.
Currently on tour in China to help promote Curry Brand, Curry recently met up with another Under Armour ambassador – reigning UFC Strawweight Champion Zhang Weili.
The biggest Chinese star in the history of the UFC, Zhang signed on with Under Armour in 2020 during her first reign with the UFC strawweight title before suffering back-to-back losses to Rose Namajunas in 2021.
“Magnum” stopped former strawweight queen Joanna Jędrzejczyk in their rematch at UFC 275 before she reclaimed her title from Carla Esparza later that year, and since then she’s defended her belt twice with unanimous decision wins over Amanda Lemos and her Chinese compatriot Yan Xiaonan.
This isn’t the first time Zhang has made headlines for her interactions with an NBA star, as last year the 35-year-old went viral for showing off her incredible strength when she picked up legendary NBA big man Shaquille O’Neill.
