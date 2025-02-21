Israel Adesanya pays respect to retiring Dustin Poirier for legendary feat
Out of Dustin Poirier's 41 professional fights, one sticks out for Israel Adesanya.
If his social media serves as any indication, Poirier has fight news coming soon, teasing his MMA retirement fight next ever since he lost his last title bout against Islam Makhachev at UFC 302. This was one of three failed attempts to capture the lightweight title, "The Diamond" never able to reach undisputed status.
Poirier fought a murderer's row of opponents at 155lbs just to get a crack at Khabib Nurmagomedov, Charles Oliveira, and Islam Makhachev - his road to *interim* gold not going unnoticed by UFC 236 co-star Israel Adesanya.
'Y'all Can't Take That Away From Him,' Israel Adesanya On Dustin Poirier
Adesanya won the interim middleweight title against Kelvin Gastelum minutes before Poirier went to war with then-featherweight champion and current BMF titleholder Max Holloway for five rounds.
Both the main and co-main events earned 'Fight of the Night' honors at UFC 236, Poirier and Adesanya touching UFC gold for the first time that fateful night in 2018.
"Whenever I said UFC 243 was my first [title] defense, some get salty. I consider my “Interim” [title] win a [title] win, any fight after that is considered a [title] defense and a unification. Two things can be true at the same time. Dustin Poirier and I won our belts on the same night!" Adesanya wrote on X.
“Undisputed” or not he was [the] champion, y’all can’t take that away from him. Head high my guy, let’s strive!"
When Poirier beat him for the second time, Holloway was riding a 13-fight win streak, undefeated in the Octagon for nearly six years until he ran into the clean boxing of Poirier again. Holloway had his moments, but it was Poirier's fight for the most part as he bloodied the fighting Hawaiian like no one had ever done before.
Poirier Responds To Adesanya's Praise
"Appreciate you bro!!!" Poirier replied to Adesanya.
Dustin Poirier lost to the undefeated Khabib Nurmagomedov for the undisputed title after winning the interim belt against Holloway. Israel Adesanya had better luck, knocking out Robert Whittaker to unify the middleweight belts at UFC 243.
