Israel Adesanya Preps for UFC Saudi Arabia with Former Rival Robert Whittaker
The final stretch of Israel Adesanya's training camp for UFC Saudi Arabia included a surprise reunion with another former middleweight champion.
Adesanya Drops Sparring Footage From Session With Robert Whittaker
Coming off the first back-to-back losses of his MMA career after he relinquished the UFC middleweight belt in a massive upset against Sean Strickland and was submitted by current titleholder Dricus Du Plessis in August, Israel Adesanya is now set to headline UFC Saudi Arabia opposite Nassourdine Imavov on February 1.
The matchup with the #5-ranked Imavov will be Adesanya’s first non-title bout since his 2019 meeting with UFC Hall of Famer Anderson Silva, and ahead of his return to action “The Last Stylebender” spent some time training with his former opponent and fellow ex-Middleweight Champion Robert Whittaker.
Adesanya claimed the UFC’s interim middleweight belt in a Fight of the Night-winning war with Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 236 before facing Whittaker five months later at UFC 243, where he stopped the “The Reaper” in the second round to unify the middleweight titles and bring his professional MMA record to a perfect 18-0.
A rematch between the two men at UFC 271 saw “The Last Stylebender” earn a unanimous decision over Whittaker for his fifth middleweight title defense, and Adesanya also went on to defend the belt once more against Jared Cannonier before his back-to-back meetings with Alex Pereira and current two-fight skid.
Fight fans will be thrilled to see Whittaker back in the gym even though he doesn’t currently have a fight booked, as the 34-year-old’s last Octagon outing was a co-main event meeting with Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 308 where “The Reaper” had the lower part of his jaw crushed by a nasty first-round submission from the undefeated Chimaev.
