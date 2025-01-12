MMA Knockout

Khabib Nurmagomedov Incident Clarified after Ex-Champ was Removed from UFC 311 Flight

Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov was removed from a flight headed to L.A for UFC 311

Former UFC lightweight champion-turned-coach Khabib Nurmagomedov was recently removed from a plane bound for Los Angeles for next Saturday's UFC 311, which is headlined by two title fights: Islam Makhachev vs. Arman Tsarukyan for Makhachev's lightweight title, and a bantamweight title fight between Merab Dvalishvili and Umar Nurmagomedov.

Nurmagomedov's Plane Dispute Clarified

Things got tense when a viral video surfaced Sunday morning of Nurmagomedov having to be escorted off the Alaska Airlines flight after the flight attendants were deemed "uncomfortable" if the former champion (whose first language is not English) were to assist in an emergency evacuation or unexpected landing.

It was initially unclear if their reasoning was justified, and now new details have emerged which paint a greater picture as to what fully transpired.

Below is a portion of the account of the incident leading to Nurmagomedov's eventual removal.

"A Russian woman seated nearby defended him [Nurmagomedov], but the manager explained that since the flight attendant had doubts about Khabib's ability to assist in an emergency, it was best to move him to an identical seat elsewhere and reassign his current seat to someone else," the explanation read.

It was later revealed Nurmagomedov would not comply with moving seats, calling it "not fair." This caused the flight crew to make a decision that they would fly without him.

Incidents like this demonstrate a clear miscommunication among the parties involved, with the attendant wanting to be understood but failing to understand Nurmagomedov's point of view.

Khabib Nurmagomedov Incident Clarified after Ex-Champ was Removed from UFC 311 Flight
Oct 22, 2022; Abu Dhabi, UAE; Khabib Nurmagomedov is seen during the fight between Abubakar Nurmagomedov (red gloves) and Gadzhi Omargadzhiev (blue gloves) during UFC 280 at Etihad Arena. / Craig Kidwell-Imagn Images

It is unclear what happened after Nurmagomedov was removed, as he has not tweeted in nearly 10 days. There is little doubt he will be in attendance Saturday night to corner his fighters, however, as he has fully adapted into that new role since retirement.

UFC 311 rolls on as scheduled, even amid the Los Angeles wildfires. Even though the Intuit Dome intends to host the event, UFC CEO Dana White confirmed to Kick streamer Adin Ross that the event's backup location will be Las Vegas if the "fires get too bad."

