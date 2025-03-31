UFC reportedly adds savage finisher matchup to Montreal PPV

🛑 UPDATE: Joel Álvarez 🇪🇸 vs Benoit Saint-Denis 🇫🇷 is scheduled for UFC 315 on May 10 in Canada at lightweight



🛑 ACTUALIZACIÓN: Joel Álvarez vs Benoit Saint-Denis está programado para el UFC 315 el 10 de mayo en Canadá en el peso ligero https://t.co/UAtKmq2qyg