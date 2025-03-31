UFC reportedly adds savage finisher matchup to Montreal PPV
While not the most ridiculously stacked PPV, Montreal's UFC 315 is starting to take final form.
UFC 315 features the long-awaited return of Belal Muhammad as he defends his welterweight title for the first time against Australia's Jack Della Maddalena. It also stars Valentina Shevchenko in her second flyweight title reign, taking on the surging Manon Fiorot.
The UFC 315 undercard is a mixed bag of old talent and rising contenders, with names like Jose Aldo, Gilbert Burns, and Alexa Grasso, taking on new blood in Aiemann Zahabi, Michael Morales, and Natalia Silva, respectively.
Now, the May 10 PPV gets another dynamite matchup...
Report: Benoit Saint Denis vs. Joel Alvarez headed for UFC 315
Following Benoit Saint Denis confirming he'll be fighting at UFC 315, a new report by Alvaro Colmonero on Twitter has confirmed he will be fighting Spanish fighter Joel Alvarez.
Saint-Denis is riding a two fight losing streak in back-to-back fights against Dustin Poirier and Renato Moicano. While Alvarez is a big step down in name-value, he's about as dangerous an opponent there is at lightweight.
Standing at 6'3" and weighing in at 155-lbs - when he doesn't miss weight - Alvarez is one of the most prolific finishers in UFC lightweight history. With zero wins by decision, Alvarez has finished all 22 of his professional victories, five by KO/TKO and 17 by submission.
Following a TKO loss to almost-title challenger Arman Tsarukyan in 2022, Alvarez has pieced together a three-fight UFC finishing streak, finishing tough opposition in Marc Diakiese, Elves Brener, and Drakkar Klose.
It's do-or-die for Saint-Denis as he's fed to the wolves.
