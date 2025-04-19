UFC veteran suffers 32-second knockout by Khabib protégé
PFL has a star on its hands, as 2024 tournament winner Gadzhi Rabadanov absolutely mauled UFC veteran Marc Diakiese.
Rabadanov and Diakiese squared off in the co-main fight of the PFL World Tournament: Lightweight and Middleweight event on April 18. Rabadanov hadn't tasted defeat in the PFL so far, and 15 UFC fight veteran Diakiese was expected to be a stiff test.
Nobody expected the outcome...
Following some tentative action, Diakiese committed to a roundhouse kick. Rabadanov responded with a wild hook that put Diakiese on his backside, and continued to rain down brutal ground and pound to put his foe to sleep. The contest was over in 32 seconds.
Rabadanov will fight Jay Jay Wilson in the lightweight semifinals later this year.
