Jack Della Maddalena brands UFC 315 title win "practice" for Islam Makhachev fight

JDM has made his intentions clear.

Zain Bando

May 10, 2025; Montreal, Quebec, CANADA; Jack Della Maddalena (blue gloves) reacts after defeating Belal Muhammad (not pictured) for the Welterweight Title during UFC 315 at Bell Centre.
May 10, 2025; Montreal, Quebec, CANADA; Jack Della Maddalena (blue gloves) reacts after defeating Belal Muhammad (not pictured) for the Welterweight Title during UFC 315 at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-Imagn Images / Eric Bolte-Imagn Images

Jack Della Maddalena is still soaking in that he's the new UFC Welterweight Champion, defeating Belal Muhammad by unanimous decision at UFC 315.

With rumblings continuing to swirl regarding whether Islam Makhachev moves up to welterweight, Della Maddalena made his case that he should be next in line for the lightweight champion in a champion vs. champion fight.

"I think there are a lot of good welterweights, but I think Islam, with what he's done, I think he deserves the shot if he wants to step up," Della Maddalena told reporters at the post-fight presser.

Will JDM Get Crack At Islam Makhachev?

Della Maddalena sad he will do whatever the UFC feels is in its best interest, however.

May 10, 2025; Montreal, Quebec, CANADA; Jack Della Maddalena (blue gloves) reacts after defeating Belal Muhammad (not pictured) for the Welterweight Title during UFC 315 at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-Imagn Images / Eric Bolte-Imagn Images

"But that's not my call. It's up to the UFC," Della Maddalena said.

READ MORE: Jack Della Maddalena welcomes Islam Makhachev fight after UFC 315 title win

Della Maddalena said he felt he had a good chance of coming away with victorious but knew Muhammad would be a tough out just given his long winning streak and a rather intense, grueling pace.

JDM Reflects On Belal Muhammad Upset

"I thought it was going to be a tough fight, and it was a tough fight," Della Maddalena said. "I feel like I confused him with the footwork. I have to watch it back, but I believed I could stuff the takedowns, and I believe I did that. It all worked out well. The feeling, I tried to visualize it – but obviously the moment was a special feeling to get the belt."

May 10, 2025; Montreal, Quebec, CANADA; Belal Muhammad (red gloves) fights Jack Della Maddalena (blue gloves) during UFC 315 at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-Imagn Images / Eric Bolte-Imagn Images

Della Maddalena hopes to push forward the Australian legacy the likes of Alexander Volkanovski and Robert Whittaker had before him, making the Makhachev fight an important step toward a potententially long title reign.

"I think this was a good practice match for Islam," Della Maddalena said.

When the wheels will begin to turn to address the immediate future of both divisions is unknown. More than likely, though, it'll happen sooner rather than later.

