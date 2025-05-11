Jack Della Maddalena brands UFC 315 title win "practice" for Islam Makhachev fight
Jack Della Maddalena is still soaking in that he's the new UFC Welterweight Champion, defeating Belal Muhammad by unanimous decision at UFC 315.
With rumblings continuing to swirl regarding whether Islam Makhachev moves up to welterweight, Della Maddalena made his case that he should be next in line for the lightweight champion in a champion vs. champion fight.
"I think there are a lot of good welterweights, but I think Islam, with what he's done, I think he deserves the shot if he wants to step up," Della Maddalena told reporters at the post-fight presser.
Will JDM Get Crack At Islam Makhachev?
Della Maddalena sad he will do whatever the UFC feels is in its best interest, however.
"But that's not my call. It's up to the UFC," Della Maddalena said.
READ MORE: Jack Della Maddalena welcomes Islam Makhachev fight after UFC 315 title win
Della Maddalena said he felt he had a good chance of coming away with victorious but knew Muhammad would be a tough out just given his long winning streak and a rather intense, grueling pace.
JDM Reflects On Belal Muhammad Upset
"I thought it was going to be a tough fight, and it was a tough fight," Della Maddalena said. "I feel like I confused him with the footwork. I have to watch it back, but I believed I could stuff the takedowns, and I believe I did that. It all worked out well. The feeling, I tried to visualize it – but obviously the moment was a special feeling to get the belt."
Della Maddalena hopes to push forward the Australian legacy the likes of Alexander Volkanovski and Robert Whittaker had before him, making the Makhachev fight an important step toward a potententially long title reign.
"I think this was a good practice match for Islam," Della Maddalena said.
When the wheels will begin to turn to address the immediate future of both divisions is unknown. More than likely, though, it'll happen sooner rather than later.
More MMA Knockout News
- UFC 317 reportedly books wild middleweight scrap for International Fight Week
- UFC veteran folded by vicious spinning kick KO at Russian MMA event
- Magomed Ankalaev mocks Alex Pereira after hacking controversy
- Daniel Cormier calls out 'liar' Alex Pereira for deleted UFC retirement threat
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing.