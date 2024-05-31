Boxing News: Fans React after Netflix Postpones Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul Fight
One of the year’s most unexpected and highly-anticipated fights will no longer be taking place this summer.
UFC Star Sean Strickland Torches 'Woman' Tom Brady for Netflix Roast Guilt
Combat sports fans were caught off guard earlier this year when it was announced that boxing legend Mike Tyson would square off with Jake Paul on July 20 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX, as the headlining attraction for Netflix's first foray into live sports.
Both fighters were quick to reassure fans that the matchup would proceed as scheduled immediately after Tyson suffered a health scare while onboard an airplane earlier this week, but now Netflix has announced the fight has been postponed due to the 57-year-old's ulcer flare up.
The original announcement for the fight was met with a considerable amount of backlash from fans due to the age and experience gap between the two men, and the news that it’s now been postponed quickly resulted in calls for the fight to be scrapped altogether.
Boxing News: Fury vs. Usyk 2 Date & Location Officially Confirmed
A former heavyweight champion and one of the most feared knockout artists in boxing history, Tyson hasn’t competed in a professional bout since 2005 but did meet fellow boxing legend Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition bout in 2020.
Paul made his professional boxing debut in 2020 and has collected notable wins over former UFC fighters Anderson Silva, Tyron Woodley (twice), Ben Askren, and Nate Diaz. The 27-year-old is currently on a three-fight win streak after he suffered the first loss of his career to Tommy Fury last year.
Netflix’s announcement noted that a new date for the fight would be confirmed by the end of next week, and it remains to be seen if fans are still interested in watching the matchup given that Tyson’s health has already forced it to be postponed.
5 vs. 5 Free Live Stream Boxing Results: Wilder vs. Zhang, Bivol vs. Zinad, Dubois vs. Hrgovic
Stick with MMA Knockout for daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, WWE, and AEW.