Fighter officially confirms retirement at 29 years old after UFC 313 loss
Jalin Turner has officially retired from MMA at 29 years old.
The MMA world was taken by surprise on Saturday when the former UFC lightweight contender told reporters cageside he'd be retiring off his first submission loss to Ignacio Bahamondes at UFC 313.
The 6'3" lightweight signed from Dana White's Contender Series began his UFC career with a stellar 6-2 record before dropping two split decisions to contenders Mateusz Gamrot and Dan Hooker, going 1-4 in his last 5 fights.
Turner had contemplated retirement around this time last year when he lost to Renato Moicano by TKO at UFC 300. This came after a botched walk-off knockout for Turner in the opening round; Turner later admitted he went through a tough time in the months that followed for not pulling the trigger.
Jalin Turner's Retirement Speech
On Wednesday, Turner moved forward with his retirement, reflecting on a 23-fight career.
"Thank you for all the love and support!" Turner wrote on Instagram. "I started training mma at 18 in 2013 I started training in my backyard, a SoCal, LA born, IE raised kid with no path and a big dream. God opened the door to MMA when I didn’t know where else to go. I gave myself 4 years to fight in a big promotion and I did then the 5th year I got to the UFC in 2018."
"Made it to the top 10 in the toughest division. I made it in a video game. Looking back It doesn’t feel real. I love you all. I’m sorry I lost my focus and fire earlier than ever expected. 29 years young time is on my good side. I wish I could reply to everyone’s messages. Just know all the positivity has helped me more than you all know I appreciate it all!"
Hanging up his gloves at 29 years old, the UFC's tallest lightweight said:
"Things can change… We’ll see what the future holds."
Jalin Turner's biggest wins are over King Green, Brad Riddell, and Uros Medic.
