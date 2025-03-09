Chilean fighter breaks into lightweight rankings with stunning submission at UFC 313
There's a new player in the UFC lightweight division, and his name is Ignacio Bahamondes.
Biggest Win Of Bahamondes' Career
Chile's "La Jaula" Bahamondes made quick work of #13 contender Jalin Turner in Las Vegas on Saturday night, his first test against ranked competition. It's one the young Bahamondes passed with flying colors, off his back of all places.
Post-fight, Bahamondes said he had a dream he submitted Turner, and that dream became a reality on the biggest stage possible at UFC 313
Round 1:
Early leg kicks from Bahamondes. Right hand lands for Bahamondes. Turner fires a combo in the pocket with Bahamondes going for a takedown. Turner ends up on top in the scramble, establishing control on the ground. Turner lands some punches with Bahamondes returning fire with elbows from his back.
Bahamondes grabs ahold of Turner's leg and ties him up, attempting a triangle choke from the bottom. Bahamondes sinks in the choke, and within seconds Turner was forced to tap out.
Official Result: Ignacio Bahamondes defeats Jalin Turner via Submission in Round 1 (2:29)
