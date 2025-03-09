How Magomed Ankalaev spoiled Jon Jones vs. Alex Pereira blockbuster UFC fight
Magomed Ankalaev's championship-clinching decision win against Alex Pereira on Saturday night at UFC 313 may have ended all hope of a potential superfight between Pereira and UFC Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones.
Ankalaev Defeats Pereira In Las Vegas
UFC CEO Dana White said the possibility of a Jones-Pereira fight was more of a pipe dream than anything, commenting post-fight that Pereira (12-3 MMA, 9-2 UFC) would have had more work to do had Pereira gotten past Ankalaev.
“When you’re trying to ask a guy to move up two weight classes to heavyweight and take on the greatest of all time … there’s still tough guys to fight in the light heavyweight division,” White said. “I believe in moving up after you clean out divisions. And this division wasn’t cleaned out yet.”
Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall
Although White is intent upon booking a Pereira-Ankalaev rematch, Jones' next opponent is inevitable: Tom Aspinall, the UFC Interim Heavyweight Champion.
“Listen, Jon Jones definitely wants the fight,” White said. “Just when and where is what we’re working on now. … I’m very confident that fight happens.”
White was pressed again, reassuring reporters if the fight were to happen, it would be this summer.
Nevertheless, Ankalaev (21-1-1, 1 NC, 12-1 UFC) is interested in fighting Jones (28-1 MMA, 22-1, 1 NC UFC) if the promotion came to him with an offer. He also claimed he could beat Jones in his prime, too.
I think I could," Ankalaev said. "Back then, if I was fighting in the same time as Jon Jones, I don’t see why not.”
The direction of both divisions appears evident, and now the UFC has to execute.
