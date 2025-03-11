Justin Gaethje calls Max Holloway loss ‘exhibition’ in hot pursuit of UFC title
Justin Gaethje has made his case to be Islam Makhachev's next title defense.
It wasn't so long ago that the former UFC interim lightweight champion was on the road to gold, putting together back-to-back victories over Rafael Fiziev and Dustin Poirier in 2023. Instead of holding out hope for the undisputed title fight and a title eliminator booked between Arman Tsarukyan and Charles Oliveira, Gaethje would take on Max Holloway the same night at UFC 300.
Unfortunately for Gaethje, his 'BMF' momentum came crashing down when Holloway pointed to the center of the Octagon, knocking him out with one final blow before the bell.
Gaethje Tells UFC Boss He Has To Fight For Title
Almost a year later, Gaethje's back in the win column with another decision effort over Fiziev at UFC 313.
Seemingly in a three-way tie for lightweight title contention between Ilia Topuria, Charles Oliveira, and himself, "The Highlight" sent UFC CEO Dana White his own campaign on Tuesday.
"I won 3 out of my last 4, only losing in an exhibition fight," Gaethje wrote on 'X' regarding the Holloway fight, which had the BMF title on the line. "I have to fight for the belt. @danawhite I am ready."
Justin Gaethje, a former lightweight champion in WSOF, is 0-2 in undisputed UFC title fights, falling short against then-champs Khabib Nurmagomedov (in his retirement fight) and Charles Oliveira. Gaethje's UFC record stands at 9-5.
