Jared Gooden announces shock retirement after 2-5 UFC streak
One of UFC's most puzzling welterweight fighters has decided to hang up the gloves.
This follows a seven fight, two-time UFC stint that culminated in a 2-5 record inside the Octagon, with one bonus.
Jared Gooden retires after 14 year MMA career
Taking to Twitter on March 31, 31-year-old 'NiteTrain' Jared Gooden announced his surprise retirement. Gooden last fought in a losing effort against Chidi Njokuani in October 2024, and missed weight twice in his last three fights.
Gooden has had two stints in the UFC, going 1-3 from 2020 to 2021, and then 1-2 from 2023 to 2024. Despite having another fight scheduled for Shogun Fights 30 on March 29, Gooden has decided to call it quits.
"[...] I wanna take this time to let everybody know that time has come [and] I'm walking away from the sport," Gooden said. "... Man, to be honest with you guys I just don't have the love and passion for it like I used to when I was younger.
"[...] My focus [is on my daughter] now, you know what I mean? So I'm gonna hang up my gloves and I can't wait to let you guys know what I do next."
Gooden retires with a professional MMA record of 23-10.
