Jared Gooden announces shock retirement after 2-5 UFC streak

One of UFC's most puzzling welterweight fighters has decided to hang up the gloves.

This follows a seven fight, two-time UFC stint that culminated in a 2-5 record inside the Octagon, with one bonus.

Wellington Turman (red gloves) fights Jared Gooden (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Moody Center.
Wellington Turman (red gloves) fights Jared Gooden (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Moody Center.

Jared Gooden retires after 14 year MMA career

Taking to Twitter on March 31, 31-year-old 'NiteTrain' Jared Gooden announced his surprise retirement. Gooden last fought in a losing effort against Chidi Njokuani in October 2024, and missed weight twice in his last three fights.

Gooden has had two stints in the UFC, going 1-3 from 2020 to 2021, and then 1-2 from 2023 to 2024. Despite having another fight scheduled for Shogun Fights 30 on March 29, Gooden has decided to call it quits.

"[...] I wanna take this time to let everybody know that time has come [and] I'm walking away from the sport," Gooden said. "... Man, to be honest with you guys I just don't have the love and passion for it like I used to when I was younger.

"[...] My focus [is on my daughter] now, you know what I mean? So I'm gonna hang up my gloves and I can't wait to let you guys know what I do next."

Gooden retires with a professional MMA record of 23-10.

