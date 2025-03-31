MMA Knockout

Josh Emmett left Bryce Mitchell twitching on canvas after disgusting one-shot KO

Mathew Riddle

Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Roughly two years ago, 'Thug Nasty' Bryce Mitchell was on the receiving ends of one of the most devastating knockout blows in UFC history.

Josh Emmett, who faces Lerone Murphy this weekend at UFC Vegas 105, is best known as one of the hardest litmus tests for any fighters rising through the featherweight division. 40-year-old Emmett remains one of, if not the strongest, power punchers in the division, especially now Ilia Topuria has vacated the belt.

Mitchell fights in two weeks at UFC 314 against Jean Silva. In light of Mitchell's holocaust denial and Hitler sympathizing controversies, fight fans are champing at the bit to see another knockout finish.

They can already go through the UFC history books and see just that...

Josh Emmett (red gloves) fights Bryce Mitchell (blue gloves) during UFC 296 at T-Mobile Arena.
Josh Emmett (red gloves) fights Bryce Mitchell (blue gloves) during UFC 296 at T-Mobile Arena. / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

When Josh Emmet flatlined Bryce Mitchell with a disgusting one-shot punch

Mitchell was a moderate favorite entering his fight with Emmett at UFC 296. 'Thug Nasty' had just recouped from his humbling loss to Topuria at UFC 282 by narrowly defeating Dan Ige; Now, it was time for a dominant performance to put him back into contention.

On the other hand, Emmett was riding the first losing streak of his career. He lost the chance to fight for the interim title when Yair Rodriguez submitted him at UFC 284, and then Topuria beat him pillar to post for five rounds after that.

It was safe to say this was a do-or-die fight for both men, and Emmett simulated Mitchell's death well enough.

After leading Mitchell around the Octagon for the first portion of round one, Emmet stepped into range and launched a monstrous overhand right that landed flush on the mouth.

It was as though Emmett had found Mitchell's off-switch as the Arkansas native slumped to the ground completely stiff. Moments later, the UFC broadcast panned to his convulsing body, adding insult to injury.

Emmett and Mitchell could be on the collision course once more with dominant victories in their respective events.

