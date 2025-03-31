MMA Knockout

UFC Mexico compliance salaries reveal biggest loser as highest earner while debutants take home $50,000 bonuses

Mathew Riddle

Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

UFC Mexico City is a wrap. The flyweight-headlined Fight Night was full of surprises, including back-to-back raise-the-roof decisions, and some savage knockouts.

Most notably, two UFC debutants put on a show and earned big bonuses in their very first fights. While we cant officially discern full fighter payouts, we can determine how much UFC promotional guidelines compliance pay each fighter took home.

Promotional guidelines refer to fight week obligations like media days, interviews, and wearing correct attire. Fighters get paid for following these guidelines according to a tiered system, depending on the amount of fights they've had in the promotion.

Brandon Moreno
Perry Nelson-Imagn Images

Drew Dober tops compliance salary list while main event Steve Erceg is middle earner

Promotional guidelines payouts begin at $4,000 and go as high as $42,000 for champions.

Number of fights

Payout

1-3

$4,000

4-5

$4,500

6-10

$6,000

11-15

$11,000

16-20

$16,000

21+

$21,000

Challenger

$32,000

Champion

$42,000

The highest earner of the night was Drew Dober, who was knocked out by Manuel Torres in the co-main event. Main event fighter Steve Erceg was in the middle of the pack with six fights, and the grand total paid out for UFC Mexico is $167,000. UFC London was $205,500.

Fighter

Amount of fights

Payout

Drew Dober

25

$21,000

Brandon Moreno

17

$16,000

Lupita Godinez

13

$11,000

Vinc Pichel

12

$11,000

Austin Hubbard

11

$11,000

Vince Morales

11

$11,000

Rafa Garcia

9

$6,000

Jamall Emmers

8

$6,000

Christian Rodriguez

8

$6,000

Raul Rosas Jr

6

$6,000

Steve Erceg

6

$6,000

Melquizael Costa

6

$6,000

Edgar Chairez

5

$4,500

Manuel Torres

5

$4,500

CJ Vergara

5

$4,500

Gabriel Miranda

4

$4,500

Julia Polastri

3

$4,000

Ronaldo Rodriguez

3

$4,000

Saimon Oliveira

3

$4,000

Kjevin Borjas

3

$4,000

Jose Medina

2

$4,000

Marquel Mederos

2

$4,000

Ateba Gautier

1

$4,000

David Martinez

1

$4,000

Two UFC debutants take home $50,000 bonuses at UFC Mexico City

Four $50,000 bonuses were given out, including two for two UFC debutants.

More MMA Knockout News


Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Published
Mathew Riddle
MATHEW RIDDLE

Mathew is a UK-based combat sports journalist, graphic designer, and SEO expert with over five years of experience in digital marketing and a dedicated four-year track record in MMA journalism. He joined MMA Knockout in 2023. Mathew's insights have been featured on Bloody Elbow, The Fight Fanatic, Heavy on UFC, Fansided, and Sportskeeda. You can view his website at www.warriortribune.com. You can also reach him via email at: mathewriddlemma@gmail.com.

Home/News