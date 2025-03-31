UFC Mexico compliance salaries reveal biggest loser as highest earner while debutants take home $50,000 bonuses
UFC Mexico City is a wrap. The flyweight-headlined Fight Night was full of surprises, including back-to-back raise-the-roof decisions, and some savage knockouts.
Most notably, two UFC debutants put on a show and earned big bonuses in their very first fights. While we cant officially discern full fighter payouts, we can determine how much UFC promotional guidelines compliance pay each fighter took home.
Promotional guidelines refer to fight week obligations like media days, interviews, and wearing correct attire. Fighters get paid for following these guidelines according to a tiered system, depending on the amount of fights they've had in the promotion.
Drew Dober tops compliance salary list while main event Steve Erceg is middle earner
Promotional guidelines payouts begin at $4,000 and go as high as $42,000 for champions.
Number of fights
Payout
1-3
$4,000
4-5
$4,500
6-10
$6,000
11-15
$11,000
16-20
$16,000
21+
$21,000
Challenger
$32,000
Champion
$42,000
The highest earner of the night was Drew Dober, who was knocked out by Manuel Torres in the co-main event. Main event fighter Steve Erceg was in the middle of the pack with six fights, and the grand total paid out for UFC Mexico is $167,000. UFC London was $205,500.
Fighter
Amount of fights
Payout
Drew Dober
25
$21,000
Brandon Moreno
17
$16,000
Lupita Godinez
13
$11,000
Vinc Pichel
12
$11,000
Austin Hubbard
11
$11,000
Vince Morales
11
$11,000
Rafa Garcia
9
$6,000
Jamall Emmers
8
$6,000
Christian Rodriguez
8
$6,000
Raul Rosas Jr
6
$6,000
Steve Erceg
6
$6,000
Melquizael Costa
6
$6,000
Edgar Chairez
5
$4,500
Manuel Torres
5
$4,500
CJ Vergara
5
$4,500
Gabriel Miranda
4
$4,500
Julia Polastri
3
$4,000
Ronaldo Rodriguez
3
$4,000
Saimon Oliveira
3
$4,000
Kjevin Borjas
3
$4,000
Jose Medina
2
$4,000
Marquel Mederos
2
$4,000
Ateba Gautier
1
$4,000
David Martinez
1
$4,000
Two UFC debutants take home $50,000 bonuses at UFC Mexico City
Four $50,000 bonuses were given out, including two for two UFC debutants.
- Ateba Gautier knocked out Jose Medina to secure a $50,000 performance bonus.
- David Martinez annihilated Saimon Oliveira for a $50,000 performance bonus.
- Edgar Chairez submitted CJ Vergara to earn a $50,000 performance bonus.
- Manuel Torres knocked out Drew Dober for a $50,000 performance bonus.
More MMA Knockout News
- Ilia Topuria is banking entire legacy on UFC's 'promise'
- MMA fighter wins insane 90-second war with jaw-dropping spinning elbow KO
- Dana White passionately defends Gina Carano after ESPN's influential women snub
- Joe Pyfer vows to never revisit 's***hole' Mexico after last minute UFC pullout
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.