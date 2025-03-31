Ilia Topuria is banking entire legacy on UFC's 'promise'
Ilia Topuria has explained that his decision to leave his featherweight throne is backed by a promise from the UFC, and that they've 'always kept' their promises.
'El Matador' is now 'La Leyenda' as he chases Islam Makhachev in the 155-lb division. Having knocked out two of the greatest featherweight champions back-to-back in Max Holloway and Alexander Volkanovski, it would be safe to assume he has a watertight shot at Makhachev.
Despite this, Makhachev's team, and Khabib Nurmagomedov have remarked that Topuria doesn't deserve the title shot. Two of Makhachev's title defenses have been against former featherweights and they want a valid lightweight to contend for the belt.
Topuria is banking it all on a UFC promise...
Ilia Topuria vacated title after UFC promised lightweight title shot
Appearing at the Way of the Warrior (WOW) 17 post-event press conference in Madrid, Topuria told Marca's Irati Prat why he was so sure about vacating his title.
"The UFC promised me I'd fight for the belt. That's why I vacated it. And they've always kept their promise."
The news of Topuria vacating his throne came around the same time UFC CEO Dana White remarked on double-championship fights.
Unless the daring champion plans to come back to their division soon, they are encouraged to vacate their belt if they want to challenge a new weight class.
It's more than likely that Topuria has been guaranteed a title shot with Makhachev behind the scenes, and leaving his title behind has cemented his side of the matchmaking.
Now, it's up to Makhachev's side to lock in the fight or suffer the wrath of stalling the UFC machine.
More MMA Knockout News
- MMA fighter wins insane 90-second war with jaw-dropping spinning elbow KO
- Dana White passionately defends Gina Carano after ESPN's influential women snub
- Joe Pyfer vows to never revisit 's***hole' Mexico after last minute UFC pullout
- UFC fighter’s brother goes viral after intense NHL fight
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.