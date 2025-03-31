MMA fighter wins insane 90-second war with jaw-dropping spinning elbow KO
Two Brazilian MMA fighters managed to pack a whole lot of living into 90 seconds when they entered the cage over the weekend.
UFC Mexico dominated the attention of most of the combat sports world last weekend, and although it didn't end in a stoppage fans were treated to a high-paced flyweight bout between Brandon Moreno and Steve Erceg in the night’s main event.
The card featured a few notable highlights and some particularly devastating knockouts, but it was a middleweight matchup at Brazil’s Jungle Fight 47 that may have produced the most incredible action of the weekend.
Middleweight Firefight Ends With Insane KO
Capped off by a fight for the promotion’s vacant heavyweight title, Jungle Fight 47 took place on Sunday in Sao Paulo, Brazil and featured a middleweight tilt between Leonardo Mesquita and Thiago Goularte.
Both men entered the night with identical professional records of 1-1, and things got wild just 30 seconds into the fight when Goularte rocked his countryman and began chasing him down with strikes to try and secure a finish (clip courtesy of the only and only @Grabaka_Hitman).
Mesquita was forced to cover up and go into full retreat from the vicious onslaught, but all of a sudden the 26-year-old flipped the script when he attempted a spinning back elbow to kick off a counterattack that sent Goularte backing up across the cage.
The crowd and commentary team were understandably going wild throughout the bout, and things got even crazier when Goularte ended the matchup with an unbelievable spinning back elbow that halted Mesquita’s attack and left him lying flat on the canvas.
The highlight-reel maintained Goularte’s streak of never going past the first round in professional MMA, while Mesquita now finds himself on a two-fight skid after he also lost a unanimous decision to Vladimir Calvo at LFA 187 last July.
