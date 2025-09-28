JDM sees legendary potential with UFC 322 super fight against Islam Makhachev at MSG
UFC Welterweight Champion Jack Della Maddalena has one objective: to prove that May's championship win against Belal Muhammad was not a fluke.
To do so, he'll have to pull off one of the biggest upsets of the year by beating former UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev at UFC 322 at Madison Square Garden. While fans, pundits and oddsmakers suggest he can't, Della Maddalena told Submission Radio that not only can he win the fight, but he has enough confidence already to predict how it will play out.
"Obviously, that would be the best-case scenario, get the finish. I can see it happening and I can see it blowing the roof off MSG," Della Maddalena said. "Taking out pound-for-pound No. 1 with no doubts, a finish would be the dream.”
If the fight does find its way to the floor, however, Della Maddalena says he feels comfortable trying to fend off Makhachev, who's known for his dominant wrestling base.
JDM Gives Props To Makhachev's Skillset
READ MORE: Alex Pereira sends chilling warning to Magomed Ankalaev ahead of UFC 320 rematch
“It’s hard to expect anything,” Della Maddalena said. “I definitely feel like he would test the feet. I think it’s going to start on the feet and we’ll go from there. But yeah, I think he’s going to try and mix it up, I think he’s probably going to try and get on the wrestling early, I’d imagine, looking back on the Belal fight."
Della Maddalena is keen on keeping the fight on the feet, predicting that the first round will be anything but a feeling-out process.
"He probably sees that Belal’s mistake was maybe not getting on the wrestling early. I expect in the first round we’ll be getting into at least some grappling exchanges," Della Maddalena said.
Della Maddalena respects Makhachev's abilities as a fighter but says fans will be surprised come fight night when they notice his risk-taking strategy. Although Makhachev is dangerous, Della Maddalena says it's the perfect opportunity to exploit unforeseen holes that previous opponents couldn't.
Islam Makhachev May Have To Be Careful When Fighting JDM
"More finishing ability, more powerful on the feet, a different challenge that I’m excited for," Della Maddalena said when directly comparing Makhachev to Muhammad.
At press time, Della Maddalena sits at a +185 underdog according to Best Fight Odds. This is unsurprising, especially given the fact Makhachev has dominated nearly everyone throughout his MMA career thus far and has competed in UFC title fights since Oct. 2022.
There is little doubt about the fight being entertaining, but the burning question remains whether the risk is worth the reward for Della Maddalena to beat the sport's pound-for-pound best.
