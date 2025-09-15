Jean Silva reveals brutal aftermath of Diego Lopes clash and clears air on loss
A brutalized Jean Silva took to Instagram on Sunday, where he showcased is brutal injuries following his two round war with Diego Lopes at Noche UFC 3.
Their fight of the night main event ended viciously with a spinning elbow on Lopes' part, splitting Silva's head wide open. Bad blood ensued with 'Lord' hitting Lopes after the fight was over, but ultimately, Lopes walked away with the victory, and the core Fighting Nerds team has lost their last three fights.
The barking Brazilian admitted 'we are probably committing similar mistakes' in his recent statement.
Battered Jean Silva showcases injuries and highlights 'similar mistakes' that cost him the fight
In an Instagram story on Sunday, Silva showcased a plethora of injuries on his face and head, including the bumpy aftermath of Lopes' round one elbows.
"Well, unfortunately emotions ran high yesterday," Silva admitted. "I was doing well in the second round but I went all out, going up with everything. The desire to get into a fight.
"I ended up playing [fighting] alone. I wasn't connected with my team. So the responsibility is all mine in this defeat. . . . You're right about one thing, we've [Fighting Nerds] lost three fights in a row, so we must be making similar mistakes.
"We'll definitely have a meeting... to identify and fix these issues. Like it or not, I'm sorry and we'll be back."
Is it really over for the Fighting Nerds hype?
No. Mauricio Ruffy's loss might have been the most devastating for the team, but Caio Borralho and Jean Silva lost potential title eliminators in their respective divisions.
The same goes for Carlos Prates against Ian Garry, but Prates has already rebounded with a win and fights Leon Edwards later this year. All these members need is one good win against game opposition, and they'll be primed for a title run yet again.
