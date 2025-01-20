Jamahal Hill Displays Heartbreaking Emotion After UFC 311 Loss to Jiří Procházka
Jamahal Hill left absolutely everything in the cage when he and Jiří Procházka met on the main card of last weekend’s UFC 311.
Hill Comes Up Short At UFC 311
The former light heavyweight champion earned his UFC contract with a stoppage-win on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2019, which brought Hill’s record to a perfect 6-0 with three finishes before he took a unanimous decision over Darko Stošić in his promotional debut the following year.
Hill would improve to 8-0 with one No Contest before suffering the first loss of his career when he dislocated his elbow during a fight with Paul Craig, but after that the 33-year-old scored three-straight finishes and claimed the vacant light heavyweight title when he defeated Glover Teixeira at UFC 283.
“Sweet Dreams” unfortunately suffered the same fate as the division's previous titleholder and relinquished the belt due to injury, and after being stopped by reigning Light Heavyweight Champion Alex Pereira in a UFC 300 main event Hill was booked to meet Procházka at UFC 311 in a battle between former champions.
The two men put on a show for the crowd in the Intuit Dome with their back-and-forth slugfest, but in the third round Procházka was finally able to send Hill to the canvas and rain down follow-up punches until the referee intervened.
The loss is a major setback in Hill’s quest to regain his light heavyweight crown, and after leaving the Octagon the 33-year-old was understandably overcome with emotion (clip courtesy of @DovySimuMMA).
A UFC 313 headliner between Pereira and #1 light heavyweight contender Magomed Anakalev was announced during the broadcast for UFC 311, and with Procházka seemingly in pole position to face the winner of that fight it remains to be seen how quickly Hill will want to get back into the cage and who the former champion might face upon his return.
