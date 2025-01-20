MMA Knockout

Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev Gives Ideal Return Timeline After UFC 311

If done his way, expect Islam Makhachev to make a quick turnaround.

Zain Bando

Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

After making short work of Renato Moicano Saturday night in the UFC 311 main event, Islam Makhachev is already targeting who he would want to defend his lightweight title in his next fight.

Makhachev Targets Return At International Fight Week

Makhachev did a backstage interview with the UFC in Inglewood, CA, where he attempted to outline his plans.

Ex-Lightweight Champ Sends Blunt Message on Next Islam Makhachev Fight After UFC 311

“In my division I finish all my job… Dana I’m waiting, just call me," Makhachev said.

Given Makhachev's response toward UFC boss Dana White, the champion wants to remain active this year. After all, Makhachev surpassed his mentor, Khabib Nurmagomedov, in lightweight title defenses with four while extending his winning streak to 15 fights dating to Sept. 2016.

Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev Gives Ideal Return Timeline After UFC 311
Jan 18, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Islam Makhachev (red gloves) fights Renato Moicano (blue gloves) in a lightweight title fight during UFC 311 at Intuit Dome. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Islam Makhachev's Six-Figure UFC 311 Payout Dwarfed by Opponent & Unranked Fighter

Makhachev's lone UFC loss came against Adriano Martins in his second fight with the promotion. Since, he has defeated a who's-who list of challengers at lightweight, including Dan Hooker, King Green, Arman Tsarukyan, and Dustin Poirier, to name a few.

White Reacts To Makhachev's Latest Win

White has changed his tune on who the promotion's best pound-for-pound fighter is currently.

Heavyweight champion Jon Jones has an impending fight with interim champion Tom Aspinall, likely later this year. However, White's choice is Makhachev, now sitting at 16-1 in the UFC. Eight of those wins have come by submission, as he forced Moicano to tap by D'arce choke at 4:05 of Round 1.

"Yeah, I'll give it to him," White said.

Makhachev eventually called his shot for where he hopes to be by the end of his career upon hearing the news.

Islam Makhachev Needs One More Victory To Reach UFC History

"I think I'm now close to being in the [UFC] Hall of Fame," Makhachev said.

With the way Makhachev is currently performing, he's certainly well on his way to doing so. Like Nurmagomedov, Makhachev has used his Dagastani wrestling base to wear down and eventually finish opponents, cementing his legacy.

With a few more wins, Makhachev can do just that.

More UFC & MMA News

• Ilia Topuria Delivers Verbal Jab Toward Islam Makhachev Following UFC 311

• Dana White Takes Back Arman Tsarukyan's Title Shot after UFC 311 Pullout

• Paddy Pimblett Rips Renato Moicano for Islam Makhachev Tap at UFC 311: ‘Go to Sleep'

• Ilia Topuria Sends Heartfelt Message to Merab Dvalishvili Post-UFC 311 Title Defense

Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, and Boxing.

Follow MMA Knockout on TwitterInstagram and Facebook.

Published
Zain Bando
ZAIN BANDO

Zain Bando is a writer for MMA Knockout, part of the Sports Illustrated/Minute Media umbrella. He has covered combat sports since 2019 for notable outlets BJPenn.com and FanSided MMA. He also co-hosts a podcast called "The MMA Outsiders," part of the Empty The Bench Podcast Network, which airs Tuesday nights at 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT. A Chicago suburban native, Bando has been enthralled with MMA since 2006 and has been fortunate to attend some of the most high-profile events in the sport's history, both as a fan and media member, including UFC 264, Bellator 297 and Kayla Harrison's PFL MMA debut. He is excited to take the next step in his combat sports writing journey and looks forward to continuing his following of the fight game for years to come. Bando can be reached via email at zainbando99@gmail.com or by social media @zainbando99

Home/News