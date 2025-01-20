Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev Gives Ideal Return Timeline After UFC 311
After making short work of Renato Moicano Saturday night in the UFC 311 main event, Islam Makhachev is already targeting who he would want to defend his lightweight title in his next fight.
Makhachev Targets Return At International Fight Week
Makhachev did a backstage interview with the UFC in Inglewood, CA, where he attempted to outline his plans.
“In my division I finish all my job… Dana I’m waiting, just call me," Makhachev said.
Given Makhachev's response toward UFC boss Dana White, the champion wants to remain active this year. After all, Makhachev surpassed his mentor, Khabib Nurmagomedov, in lightweight title defenses with four while extending his winning streak to 15 fights dating to Sept. 2016.
Makhachev's lone UFC loss came against Adriano Martins in his second fight with the promotion. Since, he has defeated a who's-who list of challengers at lightweight, including Dan Hooker, King Green, Arman Tsarukyan, and Dustin Poirier, to name a few.
White Reacts To Makhachev's Latest Win
White has changed his tune on who the promotion's best pound-for-pound fighter is currently.
Heavyweight champion Jon Jones has an impending fight with interim champion Tom Aspinall, likely later this year. However, White's choice is Makhachev, now sitting at 16-1 in the UFC. Eight of those wins have come by submission, as he forced Moicano to tap by D'arce choke at 4:05 of Round 1.
"Yeah, I'll give it to him," White said.
Makhachev eventually called his shot for where he hopes to be by the end of his career upon hearing the news.
"I think I'm now close to being in the [UFC] Hall of Fame," Makhachev said.
With the way Makhachev is currently performing, he's certainly well on his way to doing so. Like Nurmagomedov, Makhachev has used his Dagastani wrestling base to wear down and eventually finish opponents, cementing his legacy.
With a few more wins, Makhachev can do just that.
