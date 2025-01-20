UFC CEO Dana White Attends President Donald Trump's Inauguration
UFC CEO Dana White made a pitstop in Washington, D.C., after UFC 311 to support his friend, Donald Trump.
White Attends Trump Inauguration In Washington
Trump was sworn in as the 47th U.S. President Monday, and White, fresh off the first UFC pay-per-view of the year, wasn't going to miss a monumental day in world history.
At the inauguration, White sat beside several former presidents, including Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton. Other notable celebrities, including Jake and Logan Paul, Kyle Forgeard, and Joe Rogan, were also present.
"The fate of this country is tied to the fate of the president," White said at the rally Sunday night. "So if you love America, you should want America’s president to be successful."
White has been fiercely loyal to Trump for over two decades, as Trump gave the UFC a shot in the arm toward legitamacy in MMA's early evolution stages. White has recalled in several interviews how much his and Trump's friendship has grown in recent years.
"I know President Trump is a fighter; I’ve been saying this since 2015," White said last summer. Now look at what’s happened over the last 10 years, we have all seen it with our own eyes. I’m in the tough guy business, and this man is the toughest, most resilient human being that I’ve ever met in my life. I know President Trump is a proven leader, a fearless leader, and this country was in a much better place when he was in the Oval Office.”
White has said he doesn't want any direct affiliation with politics outside of just being friends with Trump. Whether White changes his tune over the next four years is unclear. What is clear, though, is a strong friendship that White credits a lot for helping the UFC get off the ground in its early years.
