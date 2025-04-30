Joaquin Buckley leaks UFC's plans in cold message to UFC 315 headliners
Joaquin Buckley isn't taking his foot off the gas.
Making a monumental comeback, 'New Mansa' headlines UFC Atlanta opposite Kamaru Usman this June. He's already rallying for an undisputed title shot.
In a message to his fans, Buckley may have leaked the UFC's plans with Islam Makhachev and the result of UFC 315's main event, Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Della Maddalena.
Joaquin Buckley promises to become the biggest star in the UFC
In a video posted to Instagram on April 30, Buckley remarked, "Pray Belal is the one that wins [at UFC 315]. Because [if JDM wins] I already know the UFC got different moves that they're trying to do.
"So I'm hoping Belal wins, and once he wins, [I'll] knock his ass out, and then go ahead and become the biggest star in the UFC. . . . This is my opportunity."
Buckley's comment makes it sound like the UFC has a lot riding on the result of UFC 315. Consensus is that lightweight champion Islam Makhachev is waiting for the result, and will move up to challenge the belt if Maddalena defeats Muhammad.
'New Mansa' would hope that Muhammad defeats Maddalena so Makhachev stays at lightweight and fights Ilia Topuria instead.
