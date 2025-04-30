MMA Knockout

World's Strongest Man interested in Francis Ngannou MMA clash

Mathew Riddle

Former World's Strongest Man Eddie Hall is willing to put it all on the line if the price is right.

37 year old Hall made his official MMA debut on April 26, where he demolished fellow World's Strongest Man Mariusz Pudzianowski in the opening seconds.

Riding that high, Hall is willing to consider fights with the biggest and baddest in MMA...

'If the money is right' ... Eddie Hall tempts fight with heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou

Speaking with Ariel Helwani, Hall got brutally honest on whether he'd consider a fight with PFL Super Fights champion and lineal UFC champion, Francis Ngannou.

"You're basically chucking me in with the wolves," Hall said. "I would need a bit of time, I would need a lot of training, and It would have to be a lot of money. But I think with anything in life, if the money is right, I would take it."

What's happening with Francis Ngannou?

Several Cameroonian publications have stated that Ngannou was involved in a fatal motorbike accident over Easter, in which the exact details are unknown. However, a 17-year-old girl has allegedly passed away.

Details are yet to come forward with updates on Ngannou's situation. However, websites like MMA Mania have been able to verify the early reports and claim that authorities are still investigating the situation.

Mathew Riddle
MATHEW RIDDLE

Mathew is a UK-based combat sports journalist, graphic designer, and SEO expert with half a decade of digital marketing and a dedicated four-year track record in MMA journalism. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023. Mathew's insights have been featured on Bloody Elbow, The Fight Fanatic, and Heavy on UFC. He runs Warrior Tribune and can be contacted by his Muckrack profile.

