Kamaru Usman to fight viral knockout artist in UFC Atlanta main event

After a long hiatus, former UFC welterweight kingpin Kamaru Usman is back - and he doesn't get a break from tough opponents.

Usman last fought in a losing effort against Khamzat Chimaev in October 2023 and looks to snap a three-fight losing streak.

Kamaru Usman vs. Joaquin Buckley announced for UFC Atlanta

In a tweet on April 25, the UFC announced Usman will be taking on No. 6-ranked Joaquin Buckley in the main event of UFC Atlanta on June 14. They also revealed Rose Namajunas to be returning against Miranda Maverick, which is a surprising opponent for fans of 'Thug Rose.'

Buckley has been nigh-untouchable as a UFC welterweight since dropping down from middleweight. 'New Mansa' shot to fame for his viral spinning kick knockout over future PFL champion Impa Kasanganay in 2020, only marred by a lack of a live crowd in the UFC APEX.

Now riding a six-fight winning streak, including a demolition over Colby Covington last year, Buckley is on the quick rise to UFC title contention.

On the flipside, it's do-or-die for Usman, who looks to recover from a three-fight losing streak.

