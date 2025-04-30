MMA Knockout

UFC 316's poster does not have a big fight feel even with Sean O'Malley

COLUMN: Make UFC posters cool again.

Oct 22, 2022; Abu Dhabi, UAE; Petr Yan (red gloves) and Sean O'Malley (blue gloves) during UFC 280 at Etihad Arena. Mandatory Credit: Craig Kidwell-Imagn Images / Craig Kidwell-Imagn Images

It seems as if the UFC just isn't even trying...

Is The UFC Product In Decline?

Feb 17, 2024; Anaheim, California, USA; Val Woodburn pins Oban Elliott to the cage during UFC 298 at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Look at the latest UFC poster reveal to begin promotion for UFC 316, June 7, which features two title fights headlined by UFC Bantamweight Champion Merab Dvalishvil and former champion Sean O'Malley. The co-feature sees Julianna Peña take on Kayla Harrison for Peña's Women's Bantamweight Championship.

While the fights are essential for their respective weight divisions, the poster doesn't appear to be unique. For example, the fighters could face off against one another with angry poses or have a unique background of New Jersey, the Prudential Center, or another element catered to the event itself.

It just looks dry. It gives off a vibe that UFC 316 is just building off its pay-per-view predecessor, failing to differentiate between the two cards. UFC pay-per-views don't feel as big as they once did, or maybe the promotion is stuck in a direction where there is nowhere to turn but where the monetary value lies.

Either way, it's a concern. Few in the MMA community are willing to address it, whatever the reasons. The promotion shouldn't just promote the three letters. The fighters also play a hand in this. The four names at the top of the bill are marketable enough and should be treated as such.

Sean O'Malley Attempts To Reclaim Gold

Oct 21, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Mixed martial artist Sean O'Malley attends the game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Chargers at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Lastly, undeserved title shot or not, O'Malley played his card well. He waited for the opportunity to present itself and got the rematch in an era where, quite frankly, those types of fights are less common nowadays.

Eventually, one month will be removed until fight night. Whether this becomes a pattern or not remains to be seen, but there's this uneasiness around cards where five years ago, it appeared to be a non-factor.

By the time the fight draws closer, maybe the narrative shifts. But, for now, it seems unlikely.

