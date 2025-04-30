UFC 316's poster does not have a big fight feel even with Sean O'Malley
It seems as if the UFC just isn't even trying...
Is The UFC Product In Decline?
Look at the latest UFC poster reveal to begin promotion for UFC 316, June 7, which features two title fights headlined by UFC Bantamweight Champion Merab Dvalishvil and former champion Sean O'Malley. The co-feature sees Julianna Peña take on Kayla Harrison for Peña's Women's Bantamweight Championship.
While the fights are essential for their respective weight divisions, the poster doesn't appear to be unique. For example, the fighters could face off against one another with angry poses or have a unique background of New Jersey, the Prudential Center, or another element catered to the event itself.
It just looks dry. It gives off a vibe that UFC 316 is just building off its pay-per-view predecessor, failing to differentiate between the two cards. UFC pay-per-views don't feel as big as they once did, or maybe the promotion is stuck in a direction where there is nowhere to turn but where the monetary value lies.
Either way, it's a concern. Few in the MMA community are willing to address it, whatever the reasons. The promotion shouldn't just promote the three letters. The fighters also play a hand in this. The four names at the top of the bill are marketable enough and should be treated as such.
Sean O'Malley Attempts To Reclaim Gold
Lastly, undeserved title shot or not, O'Malley played his card well. He waited for the opportunity to present itself and got the rematch in an era where, quite frankly, those types of fights are less common nowadays.
Eventually, one month will be removed until fight night. Whether this becomes a pattern or not remains to be seen, but there's this uneasiness around cards where five years ago, it appeared to be a non-factor.
By the time the fight draws closer, maybe the narrative shifts. But, for now, it seems unlikely.
