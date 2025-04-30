UFC Des Moines headliner slept future Hall of Famer with incredible flying knee
One half of the main event for UFC Fight Night Des Moines scored one of the more memorable finishes in UFC history back in 2021.
The UFC is currently in the midst of a road trip that included stops in Miami and Kansas City earlier this month before UFC 315 goes down in Montreal on May 10, and this weekend the promotion heads to the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, IA.
The 12-fight card features a mix of well-known veterans and up-and-coming fighters, and in the main event Cory Sandhagen and Deiveson Figueiredo will both try to take another step towards a bantamweight title shot.
READ MORE: Ex-UFC fighter banned from competition after failed drug test
Cory Sandhagen Brutalized UFC Legend In 28 Seconds
Known more for his well-rounded skillset and methodical approach to fighting than for his finishing skills, newer fans may not know that Sandhagen brutally stopped former UFC Lightweight Champion Frankie Edgar with a flying knee in just 28 seconds.
The highlight-reel stoppage kicked off what became a three-fight losing skid that closed out Edgar’s career before he was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame last year, while the win set Sandhagen up for a matchup with former Bantamweight Champion T.J. Dillashaw that “Sandman” lost via controversial split decision.
READ MORE: Michael Bisping claps back after Eddie Hearn downplays MMA
The 33-year-old came up short against Petr Yan later that year in a fight for interim bantamweight belt before putting together a three-fight win streak, and after the then-undefeated Umar Nurmagomedov halted that momentum in August the UFC Des Moines matchup with Figueiredo represents a chance for Sandhagen to jump back into the mix for a title shot.
More MMA Knockout News
- Ian Garry's UFC title chances shot down by No. 1 contender
- Dustin Poirier names three fights he'd like to see at UFC lightweight
- UFC veteran makes bold prediction for Tom Aspinall's next fight
- UFC hopeful retires after rocky six-fight record
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing.