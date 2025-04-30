MMA Knockout

UFC Des Moines headliner slept future Hall of Famer with incredible flying knee

This fighter will try to move closer towards a title shot at UFC Des Moines this weekend.

Drew Beaupre

(Zuffa LLC)

One half of the main event for UFC Fight Night Des Moines scored one of the more memorable finishes in UFC history back in 2021.

The UFC is currently in the midst of a road trip that included stops in Miami and Kansas City earlier this month before UFC 315 goes down in Montreal on May 10, and this weekend the promotion heads to the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, IA.

The 12-fight card features a mix of well-known veterans and up-and-coming fighters, and in the main event Cory Sandhagen and Deiveson Figueiredo will both try to take another step towards a bantamweight title shot.

Cory Sandhagen (red gloves) celebrates the win over Rob Font (not pictured) during UFC Fight Night at Bridgestone Arena.
Cory Sandhagen (red gloves) celebrates the win over Rob Font (not pictured) during UFC Fight Night at Bridgestone Arena. / Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

Cory Sandhagen Brutalized UFC Legend In 28 Seconds

Known more for his well-rounded skillset and methodical approach to fighting than for his finishing skills, newer fans may not know that Sandhagen brutally stopped former UFC Lightweight Champion Frankie Edgar with a flying knee in just 28 seconds.

The highlight-reel stoppage kicked off what became a three-fight losing skid that closed out Edgar’s career before he was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame last year, while the win set Sandhagen up for a matchup with former Bantamweight Champion T.J. Dillashaw that “Sandman” lost via controversial split decision.

Cory Sandhagen (red gloves) readies for the fight against Rob Font (not pictured) during UFC Fight Night at Bridgestone Arena
Cory Sandhagen (red gloves) readies for the fight against Rob Font (not pictured) during UFC Fight Night at Bridgestone Arena. / Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

The 33-year-old came up short against Petr Yan later that year in a fight for interim bantamweight belt before putting together a three-fight win streak, and after the then-undefeated Umar Nurmagomedov halted that momentum in August the UFC Des Moines matchup with Figueiredo represents a chance for Sandhagen to jump back into the mix for a title shot.

