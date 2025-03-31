MMA Knockout

Joe Pyfer vows to never revisit 's***hole' Mexico after last minute UFC pullout

Mathew Riddle

UFC middleweight Joe Pyfer has vowed never to return to Mexico following a pre-fight illness on Saturday.

'Bodybagz' withdrew from his fight with Kelvin Gastelum just hours before the event broadcast, pulling one of the most enticing fights from the card.

A day later, Pyfer revealed food poisoning as the likely culprit before leaving a scathing critique of Mexico.

'Not going back' ... Joe Pyfer slams Mexico after last-minute withdrawal

Taking to Instagram Stories, Pyfer explained his last-minute cancellation.

"Went to dinner [and] had some food at a place that was supposedly trusted" Pyfer said. "And yeah, a couple hours later, I had the runs.

"I think I s*** at least ten, 11 times. I went from I think 209 lbs [to 194 lbs] the morning of with a puddle I was sleeping in. [I had] fever, nausea. Vomit, [stomach pain], and the doctor... didn't find it smart to fight like that. ... Trust me, I am upset as well."

Pyfer could have ended it here, but he went on to write off any return plans to Mexico.

"[...] I don't care if it's offensive to you, I will never go back to that country. ... I did all this work to still get sick. ... If that's what altitude and elevation is, f*** that country. I will never fight there again. s***hole, not going back. Don't care if that's offensive to you. You're not the one fighting. Suck my balls. Literally."

Pyfer hasn't fought since June last year. He graduated Dana White's Contender Series and was fast-tracked to a Fight Night main event in February 2024, which he lost.

The main card spot on UFC Mexico City against a big name in Gastelum was a good chance to rebound from that loss.

Whether his late-notice withdrawal leaves him in good stead with the UFC remains to be seen.

