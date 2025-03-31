'That sucked' ... Drew Dober reacts to devastating loss to Miguel Torres at UFC Mexico City
Sometimes the hammer, sometimes the nail. UFC lightweight's Drew Dober was on the wrong end of a horrific stoppage Saturday night when Miguel Torres pummelled him into submission.
Fan-favorite Dober ran onto Torres' right cross before succumbing to a barrage of unanswered hammerfists. While fans were outraged by the late stoppage, Dober has remained cordial.
'Beautifully timed' ... Drew Dober gives props after losing to Miguel Torres
A day after his devastating defeat, Dober took to social media to give special acknolwedgement for Torres' finish.
"Well, that sucked," Dober remarked on X. "A beautifully timed one-two by Manuel Torres. There's not much to go off of other than, unfortunately, stepping in front of the rear hand of a long power puncher.
"As much as I love Mexico City," He continued in another post. "It's given me two of my most embarassing losses of my career, haha. But the food and people are still the best. I'm happy and healthy and excited to be a stay at home dad for a while."
The other 'embarrassing' loss Dober refers to is his guillotine defeat to Efrain Escudero within a minute of the first round in June 2015. Dober's defeat was surely overshadowed by Cain Velasquez in the main event, who befell a similar fate at the hands of Fabricio Werdum.
Dober's UFC Mexico City defeat marks his third loss in a row - his longest losing streak in 43 professional fights. Despite this, Dober hasn't won a fight by decision since 2018, making him one of the best blink-and-you'll-miss-it fighters on the roster.
