UFC Mexico main card fight cancelled hours before event
One of UFC Mexico City's feature fights has been cancelled just hours before broadcast.
All factors considered, UFC Mexico City was a good card for its lack of major cancellations, totaling just two fights snubbed before today.
Now, three fights have been scrapped, as the main card matchup between Kelvin Gastelum and Joe Pyfer was pulled just hours before the event was set to go live.
UFC Mexico's Kelvin Gastelum vs. Joe Pyfer cancelled over illness
UFC announced changes to UFC Mexico in a blog post on March 29.
Here, they explained that Pyfer had been removed from his fight with Gastelum due to illness. The fight has been removed altogether due to the short-notice cancellation.
"Due to illness, Joe Pyfer has been removed from his middleweight bout with Kelvin Gastelum. As a result, this bout has been cancelled from today’s event."
Ironically, Pyfer had remarked that he was the 'healthiest I've been' in an interview on the same date.
With Gastelum-Pyfer gone, UFC Mexico is down to 12 fights, and will likely start slightly later.
- Brandon Moreno vs. Steve Erceg; 125 lbs
- Manuel Torres vs. Drew Dober; 155 lbs
- Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Vince Morales; 135 lbs
- David Martinez vs. Saimon Oliveira; 135 lbs
- Ronaldo Rodriguez vs. Kevin Borjas; 125 lbs
- Edgar Chairez vs. CJ Vergara; 125 lbs
- Jose Medina vs. Ateba Gautier; 185 lbs
- Christian Rodriguez vs. Melquizael Costa; 145 lbs
- Loopy Godinez vs. Julia Polastri; 115 lbs
- Rafa Garcia vs. Vinc Pichel; 155 lbs
- Jamall Emmers vs. Gabriel Miranda; 145 lbs
- Marquel Mederos vs. Austin Hubbard; 155 lbs
