UFC Champion Islam Makhachev Teases Quick Turnaround After Ian Machado Garry Win

UFC Welterweight Champion Islam Makhachev turned in a technically sound performance against Ian Machado Garry at UFC 330 and is already looking ahead to his next opportunity.

Makhachev has already made it clear that Carlos Prates is worthy of challenging for the title next, but it's a matter of when, not if, he said during his post-fight presser at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, PA.

"Bro, we have to fight before Ramadan, 100 percent," Makhachev said. "January, end of [2026], we have to fight. I'm 34-years-old; I have to fight as soon as possible."

Makhachev added that he took no significant damage in the fight that could delay a quick turnaround.

Islam Makhachev Aims To Maintain UFC Win Streak

Aug 15, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Islam Makhachev (red gloves) celebrates after defeating Iah Machado Garry (blue gloves) in the welterweight title bout during UFC 330 at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I'm not cutting much weight," Makhachev added. "I don't have any big injuries. That's it."

🚨 Islam Makhachev says he will 100% have one more fight before Ramadan 👀



"Bro we have to fight before Ramadan, 100%. January, end of [2026] we have to fight. I'm 34 years old, I have to fight as soon as possible.



I'm not cutting much weight, I don't have any big injuries.… pic.twitter.com/HCht7yxXax — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) August 16, 2026

Should he compete before Ramadan, a fasting holiday in Muslim culture, it would have to be before February of next year, as the observational holiday begins Sunday, Feb. 7. Therefore, this gives the UFC a clear timetable for when Makhachev may be ready to compete.

Makhachev said he feels comfortable remaining at welterweight, having previously competed at 155 pounds where he defended the lightweight title four times before winning his second belt last November.

Islam Makhachev says he's going to continue to try to gain weight and get bigger for his next fight:



"I still have to gain some weight, try to be more big, more power. I have time." #UFC330 pic.twitter.com/MMtUo1rRYd — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) August 16, 2026

"I still have to gain some weight, try to be more big, more power," Makhachev said. "I have time."

Dana White Credits Islam Makhachev's UFC 330 Performance

Jul 11, 2026; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UFC president Dana White during UFC 329 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UFC CEO Dana White isn't ready to give Makhachev the distinct greatest UFC fighter of all-time label, but said he was impressed with Makhachev's performance with him defending his title up a division following an eight-month hiatus from the Octagon.

“Islam went out against a bigger, strong, rangy guy who has good takedown defense," White said. "Islam did exactly what he needed to do to win that fight.”

White did not comment on what's next for Makhachev. However, he did say that he doesn't anticipate anyone breaking Makhachev's winning streak, should he reach 20 in a row, as long as White lives.

“Just let this guy’s career play out,” White said, noting he still has a bit more work to do.

However, White said that when Makhachev decides to retire, the résumé will be undeniable.

Dana White believes Islam Makhachev’s case for being the GOAT could become undeniable by the time his career is over.



White said that if Islam didn’t have the lone loss on his record, calling him the GOAT would already be a “no-brainer.” But with Makhachev now talking about… pic.twitter.com/1JmHgeVkD0 — Red Corner MMA (@RedCorner_MMA) August 16, 2026

“The records he keeps breaking will all speak for themselves," White said.

Makhachev exceeded Anderson Silva's consecutive wins streak, notching his 17th in a row dating to Sept. 2016 when he initially defeated Chris Wade to begin his streak.

Now, nearly a decade later, he's firmly atop the MMA world.