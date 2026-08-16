UFC Champion Islam Makhachev Teases Quick Turnaround After Ian Machado Garry Win
UFC Welterweight Champion Islam Makhachev turned in a technically sound performance against Ian Machado Garry at UFC 330 and is already looking ahead to his next opportunity.
Makhachev has already made it clear that Carlos Prates is worthy of challenging for the title next, but it's a matter of when, not if, he said during his post-fight presser at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, PA.
"Bro, we have to fight before Ramadan, 100 percent," Makhachev said. "January, end of [2026], we have to fight. I'm 34-years-old; I have to fight as soon as possible."
Makhachev added that he took no significant damage in the fight that could delay a quick turnaround.
Islam Makhachev Aims To Maintain UFC Win Streak
"I'm not cutting much weight," Makhachev added. "I don't have any big injuries. That's it."
Should he compete before Ramadan, a fasting holiday in Muslim culture, it would have to be before February of next year, as the observational holiday begins Sunday, Feb. 7. Therefore, this gives the UFC a clear timetable for when Makhachev may be ready to compete.
Makhachev said he feels comfortable remaining at welterweight, having previously competed at 155 pounds where he defended the lightweight title four times before winning his second belt last November.
"I still have to gain some weight, try to be more big, more power," Makhachev said. "I have time."
Dana White Credits Islam Makhachev's UFC 330 Performance
UFC CEO Dana White isn't ready to give Makhachev the distinct greatest UFC fighter of all-time label, but said he was impressed with Makhachev's performance with him defending his title up a division following an eight-month hiatus from the Octagon.
“Islam went out against a bigger, strong, rangy guy who has good takedown defense," White said. "Islam did exactly what he needed to do to win that fight.”
White did not comment on what's next for Makhachev. However, he did say that he doesn't anticipate anyone breaking Makhachev's winning streak, should he reach 20 in a row, as long as White lives.
“Just let this guy’s career play out,” White said, noting he still has a bit more work to do.
However, White said that when Makhachev decides to retire, the résumé will be undeniable.
“The records he keeps breaking will all speak for themselves," White said.
Makhachev exceeded Anderson Silva's consecutive wins streak, notching his 17th in a row dating to Sept. 2016 when he initially defeated Chris Wade to begin his streak.
Now, nearly a decade later, he's firmly atop the MMA world.
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Zain Bando is a combat sports columnist and reporter for Gameday Media’s MMA Knockout. A Northwestern Medill School of Journalism and Illinois alumnus, Bando specializes in tactical analysis, breaking news, and exclusive executive interviews across the UFC and PFL. His versatile background also includes extensive Big Ten football and men’s basketball coverage, with bylines featured in The Sporting News, FanSided, and Men's Journal. Contact him at zainbando99@gmail.com.Follow @zainbando99