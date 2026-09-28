UFC's Movsar Evloev Shares Little-Known Fact Before Alexander Volkanovski Title Fight

UFC featherweight title challenger Movsar Evloev has an opportunity to usher in a new era at 145 pounds next month when he headlines UFC 333 against champion Alexander Volkanovski.

Evloev earned a title shot at featherweight after also spending time at bantamweight. Entering the fight, the undefeated 20-0 Russian superstar has been open about how much he respects Volkanovski as a former training partner.

“I was a bantamweight," Evloev told MMAFighting via Red Corner MMA. "We trained at the same gym and did a couple of rounds together.”

Evloev said Volkanovski's mutual respect is humbling, as is the way the Australian carries himself as a two-time titleholder.

“Volk is not fake," Evloev said. "He’s the real one. He’s the champ, and he deserves to be there. And I do too."

Alexander Volkanovski Pays Respect To Movsar Evloev Ahead of UFC 333

Apr 12, 2025; Miami, Florida, UNITED STATES; Alexander Volkanovski (red gloves) is introduced before his match against Diego Lopes (not pictured) during UFC 314 at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Volkanovski himself wasn't quick to forget their training camp encounters either.

“I think I know a few of the people he knows as well, so there’s no ill feeling toward each other," Volkanovski told MMAFighting. "He’s a good dude; I’ve got a lot of respect for him, but come Oct. 24, we’re going to go handle business,and I plan on showing him that I’m the man.”

Volkanovski said age doesn't bother him, but rather UFC fans' opinions about what he may have left to offer in MMA.

“I truly do believe after this fight, people will be saying, ‘That’s one of Alex’s best performances we’ve seen,’” Volkanovski said. “Does that mean I’m in my prime? Does that mean this is the best Volk that there ever was? No, I’m not saying that, but I’m saying stylistically in the fight I’m going to bring, I truly believe people will be saying that this is the best version of Alex they’ve ever seen.”

Evloev expects the best version of Volkanovski., too, making the fight a potential can't-miss come late October.

Movsar Evloev Sees Huge Opening Entering Alexander Volkanovski Fight

Jun 12, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Movsar Evloev during UFC 263 at Gila River Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

"I used to beat champions before UFC and when I beat them, people used to say, ‘OK, they wasn’t that good like before. Maybe they get old or did not have good camps.’ But I don’t want to hear this one again, so I want him to be in his prime, in the best condition, so I can show my skills," Evloev added.

The fight will be contested across a scheduled five-rounder, part of a stacked championship double-header where Petr Yan and Merab Dvalishvili will settle their trilogy for Yan's bantamweight title.

For now, though, the anticipation keeps building.